The ultimate guide to Kansas City

Whether you're new to the area or just want to see it through fresh eyes, KCUR is here to help you explore Kansas City, its history and culture.

A wide view of the skyline of Kansas City shows several hot air balloons in the foreground and the cityscape extending into the background. It's a late evening hour and streetlights illuminate the roadways with an orange glow.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Arts & Life
New to Kansas City? We made you a guide of things to do, places to go and food to eat
Adventures around Kansas City

Explore Kansas City with KCUR's weekly Creative Adventure series. Subscribe now to get an email every Tuesday with a different adventure around the region — from road trips to roller skating, from food recommendations to public art.

Best food in Kansas City

Every month, KCUR's Up To Date brings you the best new restaurants and dishes from around the city. Find all of our food and drink coverage here, and check out our food history podcast Hungry For MO.

kansas_city_today_pod_cover.jpg
Kansas City Today
Kansas City Today is a daily news podcast from KCUR Studios bringing you all things Kansas City, wrapped up in 15 minutes or less. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, it’ll be waiting in your feed every weekday. Hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin.
Can't-miss arts and culture

From music to theater to the visual arts, there's almost too much going on in Kansas City to keep track of. Catch all of KCUR's arts and culture coverage here. And check out our sister station, Classical KC.

Get to know the city

We know there's so much more to explore and learn about Kansas City, so we curated these stories to help you better understand the area's culture and history. You'll be a local in no time.

phkc_cover_art_2.0_skyline_2.jpg
A People's History of Kansas City
KCUR's Suzanne Hogan brings you tales of the everyday heroes, renegades and visionaries who shaped Kansas City and the region. If these stories aren't told, they're in danger of fading into the past. Email the podcast at peopleshistorykc@kcur.org, follow them on Twitter @PHKCpod or join their Facebook Group.
