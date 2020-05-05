Up To Date
Weekdays at 9 a.m.
Up To Date focuses on pressing issues that are local, regional and national, including politics, government, economics, planning and design, health, education and entertainment - topics that have an impact on the lives of the Greater Kansas City region.
Latest Segments
The Missouri senate bill, introduced by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Sikeston), aims to strengthen and broaden existing rape shield legislation.
War correspondents cover conflicts to tell the stories of people affected, to witness history or for the thrill. In return, they can sometimes find themselves in life-threatening situations.
Also called 'perceived fraudulence,' the condition is common in both men and women with minority groups showing particularly high rates of occurrence.
The spread of misinformation and disinformation on Facebook has some saying the social network has a negative impact on society.
Previous Segments
Marshall also signaled he was unlikely to vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.
There has been no systematic review of the actions of the nearly one million ethnically diverse members of the military who served in World War I.
While any number of athletes on the field and court are black, when it comes to reporters covering the action, most are white and male.
While 63% of NCAA Division I women's basketball teams have female coaches, the rate is 40% in the Big 12 conference.
The rollback of mask mandates and a return to meetings in the office brings back challenges for those who have a weak immune system or a disability.