Corinne Ruff / Special to Harvest Public Media
Black farmers see new opportunities in the budding industrial hemp industry
Corinne Ruff
There’s a glaring disparity issue in industrial hemp production — just 6% of producers are Black. A couple in Missouri hopes to create the state’s first Black-owned hemp processing site.
Bill Anderson
Nebraska Public Media
Not a fan of daylight saving time? Don’t blame farmers
Elizabeth Rembert
Luke Runyon
Harvest Public Media
Farmers received billions in crop insurance payouts due to extreme weather
Shahla Farzan
