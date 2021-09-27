Harvest Public Media

There’s a glaring disparity issue in industrial hemp production — just 6% of producers are Black. A couple in Missouri hopes to create the state’s first Black-owned hemp processing site.
The Latest Harvest Stories
In the Midwest, Wisconsin and Michigan are the biggest producers of maple syrup, but there is a lot of untapped potential for maple syrup in the lower Midwest.
Just as consumers turned to online shopping during the pandemic, many farmers started selling their products online over the past two years.
Russia is a big exporter of fertilizer and its raw ingredients. As economic sanctions cut off that market, Midwestern farmers are feeling the effects.
Poultry producers and backyard flock owners are watching closely as a deadly strain of bird flu spreads across the eastern half of the U.S.
Midwestern lakes have become a hotbed of toxic algae blooms, largely caused by agricultural runoff. Without regular testing, visitors to lakes in many states have no idea what they're getting into.
Consumers around the world bought more than double the amount of plant-based meat alternatives during the pandemic. That didn’t curb their appetite for the real thing.
The pandemic introduced virtual options for the farm show. On the heels of declining numbers of farmers and technology improvements, some predict an eventual end to the in-person gatherings.
For the first time, the USDA reported nation-wide numbers on hemp production. Industry experts hope it will bring new investments into processing centers to support Midwestern farmers.
Cotton growing is on the rise in Kansas, but it still only accounts for a small fraction of the state’s farm production. Now, a combination of global warming, dwindling water and new infrastructure might set the stage for southwest Kansas to become cotton country.
