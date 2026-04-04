Election 2026
2026 is a midterm election year on the federal level, with this fall's contests deciding which party will control Congress. But it's turning out to be a critical year for the Kansas City region as well.
In Kansas and Missouri, voters will decide races for U.S. Senate, every U.S. House seat, governor and much more.
Municipal elections in Missouri are on April 7, 2026.
State primary elections in Missouri and Kansas are on Aug. 4, 2026.
Election Day is on Nov. 3, 2026.
No matter which state you're voting from, KCUR wants to make sure you have all the information you need before you fill out your ballot.
Over the year, we'll be providing guides and resources for the 2026 election — plus interviews with candidates and spotlights on individual races.
All of the content below — and everything on our website — is available for free, always, no paywall or login needed. But if you want to support our journalism, you can become a member of KCUR here.
Voter tips
- Want to know who represents you in the legislature? Look up your representatives in in Kansas and in Missouri.
- Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote. Voter registration deadlines have passed in both states, but you should double check your voter status in Missouri and in Kansas.
- Speaking of polling places, here’s where to find your voting location in Missouri and Kansas. Take note: Your polling place may have changed since the last time you voted.
- Both Kansas and Missouri require photo ID to vote, and the accepted forms of identification differ in each state. If you don’t bring proper ID, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot.
Dates & deadlines
- Missouri voter registration deadline for primary: July 8, 2026
- Kansas voter registration deadline for primary: July 14, 2026
- Advance voting begins in Kansas: July 15, 2026
- Primary election day: Aug. 4, 2026
- Missouri voter registration deadline for general: Oct. 7, 2026
- Kansas voter registration deadline for general: Oct. 13, 2026
- Advance voting begins in Kansas: Oct. 14, 2026
- General election day: Nov. 3, 2026
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The Tarkio Republican is the latest GOP House incumbent to end a reelection campaign. Under Missouri's new congressional map, there's a lot more of Kansas City included in the 6th District, although it still heavily favors Republicans.
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Missouri’s 2026 election cycle got a jolt last week when longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Sam Graves announced his retirement. His departure could tell us a lot about where the GOP stands going into the midterm elections — and could make the 6th Congressional District race a lot more competitive.
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Retiring Congressman Sam Graves endorsed Chris Stigall, a nationally syndicated talk radio host, to replace him. But that brought a fiery response from Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett, who dropped out of a race for an open state Senate seat to file for Congress.
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The constitutional amendment would establish that access to public education is a "fundamental right." But organizers say the controversy over the Missouri Secretary of State's ballot language, which a judge ruled was unfair and had to be rewritten, delayed signature collection.
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What does “when” mean? The definition became a key part of a ruling that impacts the 2026 election by allowing new Republican-favoring congressional districts to stand.
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The activists who tried and failed to defeat Missouri's 2024 abortion-rights amendment have regrouped under a new PAC called“Her Health, Her Future." They're betting that more time, tighter coordination and earlier backing from top Missouri Republicans can help them pass an abortion ban measure this fall.
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Candidates are filing to represent Kansas City with a run for Missouri's 4th, 5th and 6th districts under a redrawn congressional map. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas won't be among them.
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Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, will soon decide whether to renew the city's earnings tax on wages, salaries and profits. If the measure fails, Missouri law forbids the tax from being revived, so Kansas City will need to find another source for hundreds of millions of dollars.
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A California jury ordered Meta and YouTube to pay $6 million to a woman who accused them of producing addictive products. Sen. Josh Hawley says the case should prompt Congress to revisit Section 230, which protects social media companies from liability for user-created content.
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Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe ruled that the plaintiffs in the case did not have standing to file suit.