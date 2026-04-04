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Election 2026

Crysta Henthorne
KCUR 89.3
Crysta Henthorne

2026 is a midterm election year on the federal level, with this fall's contests deciding which party will control Congress. But it's turning out to be a critical year for the Kansas City region as well.

In Kansas and Missouri, voters will decide races for U.S. Senate, every U.S. House seat, governor and much more.

Municipal elections in Missouri are on April 7, 2026.

State primary elections in Missouri and Kansas are on Aug. 4, 2026.

Election Day is on Nov. 3, 2026.

No matter which state you're voting from, KCUR wants to make sure you have all the information you need before you fill out your ballot.

Over the year, we'll be providing guides and resources for the 2026 election — plus interviews with candidates and spotlights on individual races.

All of the content below — and everything on our website — is available for free, always, no paywall or login needed. But if you want to support our journalism, you can become a member of KCUR here.

Voter tips

  • Want to know who represents you in the legislature? Look up your representatives in in Kansas and in Missouri.
  • Before you head to the polls, make sure you’re registered to vote. Voter registration deadlines have passed in both states, but you should double check your voter status in Missouri and in Kansas.
  • Speaking of polling places, here’s where to find your voting location in Missouri and Kansas. Take note: Your polling place may have changed since the last time you voted.
  • Both Kansas and Missouri require photo ID to vote, and the accepted forms of identification differ in each state. If you don’t bring proper ID, you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot.

Dates & deadlines

  • Missouri voter registration deadline for primary: July 8, 2026
  • Kansas voter registration deadline for primary: July 14, 2026
  • Advance voting begins in Kansas: July 15, 2026
  • Primary election day: Aug. 4, 2026
  • Missouri voter registration deadline for general: Oct. 7, 2026
  • Kansas voter registration deadline for general: Oct. 13, 2026
  • Advance voting begins in Kansas: Oct. 14, 2026
  • General election day: Nov. 3, 2026
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