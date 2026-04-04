Election 2026

2026 is a midterm election year on the federal level, with this fall's contests deciding which party will control Congress. But it's turning out to be a critical year for the Kansas City region as well.

In Kansas and Missouri, voters will decide races for U.S. Senate, every U.S. House seat, governor and much more.

Municipal elections in Missouri are on April 7, 2026.

State primary elections in Missouri and Kansas are on Aug. 4, 2026.

Election Day is on Nov. 3, 2026.

No matter which state you're voting from, KCUR wants to make sure you have all the information you need before you fill out your ballot.

Over the year, we'll be providing guides and resources for the 2026 election — plus interviews with candidates and spotlights on individual races.

All of the content below — and everything on our website — is available for free, always, no paywall or login needed. But if you want to support our journalism, you can become a member of KCUR here.