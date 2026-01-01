KCUR Generation Listen
Upcoming Events
Come mingle and jingle with Gen Listen and fellow public media fans on Monday, Dec. 7 at Screenland Armour. Your ticket includes a surprise film, free popcorn and drink.
About Generation Listen
Looking for a new way to meet people? Enjoy discussing podcasts, politics and pop culture? Do you find yourself saying “I heard this thing on NPR…”? If so, you probably belong at KCUR Generation Listen events with the young friends of KCUR 89.3.
We are young public radio listeners who enjoy exploring Kansas City and all that it has to offer. We host regular events like trivia, podcast parties, concerts, happy hours, political debates and more — all with the goal of helping connect you to like-minded people.
"I love supporting my favorite source of news — KCUR — by building local connections with new listeners, the community and businesses." Jesse P.
Event Highlights
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photo by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach
Photos by Katie Frankenbach❮ ❯