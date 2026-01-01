Upcoming Events

About Generation Listen

Looking for a new way to meet people? Enjoy discussing podcasts, politics and pop culture? Do you find yourself saying “I heard this thing on NPR…”? If so, you probably belong at KCUR Generation Listen events with the young friends of KCUR 89.3.



We are young public radio listeners who enjoy exploring Kansas City and all that it has to offer. We host regular events like trivia, podcast parties, concerts, happy hours, political debates and more — all with the goal of helping connect you to like-minded people.