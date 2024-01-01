The Moth is making a home in Kansas City

If you were a fan of experiencing the true stories told live on The Moth Main Stage last year, we are excited to announce that The Moth will be holding monthly storytelling open mics at Knuckleheads beginning September 12th.

The Moth's storytelling open mic, also called StorySLAMs, is a special night where ten volunteers sign up for an opportunity to share a true five-minute story based on the night's theme.

This will be an opportunity for folks to listen and share true stories and uniquely connect. Kansas City is one of 28 cities where local communities can share stories, build their stage presence, and be part of the vibrant and growing community of true storytelling.

To find out more and stay updated about the Kansas City StorySLAMs, sign up to receive email updates .

