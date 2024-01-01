Early Bird: Kansas City's free daily news email

Think of the Early Bird as an alternative to scrolling through social media. We'll bring you the daily weather forecast, national headlines, important local stories and KCUR's own investigative reporting.

The Early Bird helps you stay informed without getting overwhelmed. Just fold it into your morning routine — whether you're reading over a cup of coffee or while brushing your teeth.

And the best part? The Early Bird is entirely free — no paywall, ever. Subscribe below.

We'll see you bright and early!

Want even more great newsletters from KCUR? Check out our other email offerings here.