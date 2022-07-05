KCUR's Aviva Okeson-Haberman Internship Program

University of Missouri

Aviva Okeson-Haberman was an accomplished KCUR reporter known for her thoughtful, aggressive and compassionate reporting. She died in April 2021, after a bullet pierced the window of her first-floor apartment in Kansas City. She was 24.

A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri, Aviva joined KCUR in June 2019 as the Missouri politics and government reporter. She interned at the station a year earlier and impressed the newsroom with her work ethic, diligence, conscientiousness and eagerness to learn. Just a few months after her death, Aviva was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award, earning the top prize for Excellence in Writing .

Now named in Aviva’s honor, KCUR’s internship program is primarily intended to provide a diverse group of students, recent graduates and other potential journalists with an educational experience, equipping them with skills, relationships and resources that will benefit them as they seek careers in public media, journalism and/or non-profits.

A secondary purpose of the internship program is to provide opportunities for interns to create high-quality content or work product, with benefits for both the intern and the station.

A long-term goal of the KCUR internship program is to strengthen the overall diversity, quality and preparation of the pool of future candidates across the public radio network.

Full- and part-time internships are available during the summer, fall and winter/spring semesters. Internships pay $12.50 per hour, and interns may receive academic credit if an agreement is made between KCUR and the intern's college or university.