KCUR's Aviva Okeson-Haberman Internship Program
Aviva Okeson-Haberman was an accomplished KCUR reporter known for her thoughtful, aggressive and compassionate reporting. She died in April 2021, after a bullet pierced the window of her first-floor apartment in Kansas City. She was 24.
A graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri, Aviva joined KCUR in June 2019 as the Missouri politics and government reporter. She interned at the station a year earlier and impressed the newsroom with her work ethic, diligence, conscientiousness and eagerness to learn. Just a few months after her death, Aviva was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award, earning the top prize for Excellence in Writing.
Now named in Aviva’s honor, KCUR’s internship program is primarily intended to provide a diverse group of students, recent graduates and other potential journalists with an educational experience, equipping them with skills, relationships and resources that will benefit them as they seek careers in public media, journalism and/or non-profits.
A secondary purpose of the internship program is to provide opportunities for interns to create high-quality content or work product, with benefits for both the intern and the station.
A long-term goal of the KCUR internship program is to strengthen the overall diversity, quality and preparation of the pool of future candidates across the public radio network.
Full- and part-time internships are available during the summer, fall and winter/spring semesters. Internships pay $12.50 per hour, and interns may receive academic credit if an agreement is made between KCUR and the intern's college or university.
Opportunities
Session Dates and Application Deadlines
Session start and end dates may be negotiable, depending on the intern's circumstances, but training and other events are built according to the following schedule. Application deadlines are firm.
Summer program: June 6-Sept. 2, 2022
- Deadline to apply: Feb. 24, 2022
Fall program: Sept. 6-Dec. 16, 2022
- Deadline to apply: July 5, 2022
Winter/spring program: Jan. 17-May 26, 2023
- Deadline to apply: Nov. 14, 2022
How to Apply
Candidates should email a cover letter, resume, a list of three professional and/or academic references and a work sample to internships@kcur.org.
In the subject line, indicate which internship you are seeking: News, Up To Date, KCUR Studios or Classical KC.
A work sample can be a writing sample or other materials, including produced audio or video pieces and published articles. Material may be submitted by providing web links in the application packet.
Internships are temporary positions through the University of Missouri-Kansas City and are therefore subject to a background check.
Application materials should be combined into a single PDF file (no Word documents, please). Applicants who do not submit as a single PDF file will be asked to resubmit their materials by the deadline. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted.
KCUR is firmly committed to seeking qualified candidates for all job openings, to offer equal employment opportunity to all persons, and to take affirmative action to ensure that such opportunities are provided.
It is the policy of KCUR to be fair and impartial in all of its relations with its employees and applicants for employment, and to make all employment-related decisions without regard to race, religion, sex, age, national origin, veteran status, sexual orientation, or disability.