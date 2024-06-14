© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Featuring NPR's Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro is a host of NPR's All Things Considered, the most listened-to news radio show in the country.

Join the party: become a RadioActive supporter!
Ways to Support RadioActive

2024 Event Details


RadioActive is the annual benefit for KCUR 89.3. It’s an exciting way for KCUR fans to come together in support of their favorite public radio service. Please join us as we stand in support of a free and independent press.


Friday, June 14, 2024

6 p.m. cocktail reception, 7 p.m. program and dinner

Loews Kansas City Hotel

What to expect:

Cocktail reception with open bar, multi-course plated dinner, live music and dancing, and satisfaction from knowing you are supporting nonprofit, local journalism that benefits our community!

Dress:

Festive cocktail, "modern speakeasy"

Event Co-Chairs

Shelly Freeman and Kim Jones

Doug Anning and Kirk Isenhour

Presenting Sponsors

Doug Anning & Kirk Isenhour
Ann Baum
G. Kenneth & Ann Baum Philanthropic Fund
Shelly Freeman and Kim Jones

Signal Sponsor

Airwaves Sponsors

Kissick Construction Multi Studio
Sarah & Jon Baum
Cathy & Terry Matlack
Regnier Family Foundation
Marny & John Sherman
Michele & Jim Stowers

Transmitter Sponsors

Largo & John Callenbach
Barb and Robin Foster
Alicia & Bill Jennings
Mary Ventura & Randy Sedlacek
Drs. Sandra & Steven Stites
Barclay and Frank Ross
Debbie & Russ Welsh

Studio Sponsors

Botwin Commerce Bank Creative Planning KC Community Garden KC CARE Health LINK UMKC Trustees William Jewell College
Mary & Tom Bloch