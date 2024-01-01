Residents of the Kansas City region who experience difficulty reading printed material are eligible for the free services of the Audio-Reader Network. Audio-Reader provides readings of newspapers (including The Kansas City Star and other regional papers from Missouri, Kansas and beyond), magazines and books 24 hours a day.

Services are available on-air through a special closed-circuit radio which is loaned free of charge to all eligible individuals. Services are also provided over the internet, by telephone and via smart speakers. Audio-Reader is broadcast to special receivers in the Kansas City region via KCUR’s subcarrier audio channel.

To apply for this service please complete the application available at http://reader.ku.edu/application-service.

For more information call 800-772-8898.

You will also find streaming programs and archives at http://reader.ku.edu/listen.shtml

kansas_audio_reader_application.pdf