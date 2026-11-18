Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, health equity reporter for The Midwest Newsroom, has been selected for a year-long Association of Health Care Journalists' U.S. Health System Reporting Fellowship to investigate the fallout of labor and delivery unit closures across the region.

Shackelford-Nwanganga, who is based at KCUR in Kansas City, is one of five journalists chosen for the prestigious fellowship. Supported by The Commonwealth Fund, the program backs significant reporting projects examining the American healthcare system at the local, regional and national levels.

"This fellowship will help deepen my coverage on maternal health and explore what happens in the wake of a labor and delivery unit closure,” Shackelford-Nwanganga said.

“I am grateful for an employer that gives me the space to grow and for the AHCJ for their support. I am eager to connect with other journalists and mentors in New York and get to work on my reporting project."

Shackelford-Nwanganga's project will examine the fallout when a community loses obstetric care, what is driving the closures, and what advocates, leaders and hospitals are doing to adapt and bring care to people who need it the most. It builds on her past reporting on maternal healthcare with The Midwest Newsroom and the Kansas News Service.

The wide-ranging issues pertaining to health equity and maternal health have led to several of her features being picked up by NPR, Here & Now and other national and regional media outlets. Shackelford-Nwanganga's reporting has garnered awards and other accolades, including a Kansas-Missouri AHCJ fellowship in 2025.

The Midwest Newsroom's Managing Editor Holly Edgell said Shackelford-Nwanganga’s approach pairs data and policy accountability with empathy for the people affected.

"Bek amply demonstrates the values at the heart of AHCJ's mission. She devotes her reporting to exploring health equity issues with an eye to questioning systems, practices and recurring problems that keep many communities in a cycle of poor health outcomes," Edgell said.

"As Bek's editor, I am always impressed by her careful preparation, respect and empathy as she approaches each project," Edgell continued. "Bek combines these personal stories with data, research and experts to build narratives that expose, explain and seek accountability."

