Kansas Politics and Government Reporter, KCUR

KCUR 89.3

How do the decisions made in government affect Kansas City — and how can residents help shape the systems that govern their lives?

KCUR 89.3 is seeking an ambitious reporter to help our community understand government decisions and processes, how power is being used, and how to navigate policy and influence change.

Job description

In this role, you will focus on Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and work with the Kansas News Service, a reporting collaboration of public media stations throughout Kansas.

You will be responsible for producing stories that reflect the needs of Johnson and Wyandotte county residents. You’ll be expected to write policy explainers and collaborate on voter guides and materials to ensure citizens can confidently participate in regional decision making and the democratic process.

You will be expected to regularly contribute to KCUR’s live daily talk show, Up To Date, and participate regularly in community events and live experiences.

KCUR is looking for someone who can work on different projects simultaneously, who can take direction and work collaboratively, and who can produce to the highest journalistic standards. You will have access to expertise and opportunities to collaborate with our regional partners including NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, Harvest Public Media and the Kansas News Service, all based at KCUR, and our regional partners in the Kansas City Media Collective.

Key responsibilities:

Produce a steady stream of enterprise reporting for all KCUR platforms, including digital, radio, short form video, and social media.

Apply rigorous solutions journalism practices to pitch, research, report, write and produce spot news, audio features, talk show segments and digital stories.

Work effectively under a deadline to produce short radio spot stories and online stories distributed across public radio stations throughout Kansas, as well as commercial stations, newspapers, and other online news sources.

Collaborate with KCUR and Kansas News Service editors and reporting colleagues on investigative reporting and in-depth reporting projects.

Capture photographs and other visual content that enhance storytelling across platforms.

Develop and maintain a broad network of sources within state and local government, political, activist and analytical organizations.

Ensure reporting reflects diverse voices, perspectives, and lived experiences.

Participate in KCUR community engagement events and membership events, including preparation of events materials and post-event follow-up materials.

Support and participate in station fundraising initiatives and activities.

Track and maintain source demographic data in accordance with newsroom practices and reporting goals.

Perform other duties as assigned.

How to apply

Apply online through the University of Missouri-Kansas City here.

For best consideration please submit a cover letter with your resume and application materials.

Application review will begin on November 9, 2026. Applications will be accepted until this position is filled.

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 3 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications

We know there will be some great journalists who might not have all of the qualifications listed below. If you’re one of those folks, please apply and write a cover letter telling us why you’re the perfect person for this job.

A Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and good news judgment.

Demonstrated ability to identify, elevate, and authentically tell the stories of individuals and communities that have been historically underrepresented in positions of influence and media coverage.

Familiarity with solutions journalism practices.

Three years of experience producing news content for digital and social platforms.

One year of work experience in a radio, news or public media organization.

Demonstrated ability to cover breaking news as well as report through long-form, innovative storytelling.

Demonstrated ability to take direction, work collaboratively, and meet deadlines.

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

Experience operating digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), field recording units, and other audio production equipment.

Anticipated hiring range

The anticipated hiring range for this position has been established as $53,976 - $57,000 annually.

Salary is determined by a variety of factors, including but not limited to, the individual’s particular combination of education, skills, and experience, as well as organizational requirements.

Your total compensation goes beyond the number on your paycheck. The University of Missouri provides generous leave, health plans, and retirement contributions that add to your bottom line.

Grade: 10

University Title: MEDIA PRODUCTION DIRECTOR II

To review the University of Missouri’s Staff Compensation Structure you can view the Job Code detail page. Internal applicants can determine their university title by accessing the Talent Profile tile in myHR.

Benefit eligibility

This position is eligible for University benefits. As part of your total compensation, the University offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans, retirement, paid time off, short- and long-term disability, paid parental leave, paid caregiver leave, and educational fee discounts for all four UM System campuses.

For additional information on University benefits, please visit the Faculty & Staff Benefits website.

Sponsorship information

Employment visa sponsorship is not available for this position.

Other information

UMKC and KCUR are currently exploring a separation whereby KCUR would become an independent community owned non-profit organization. It is anticipated that this will occur in the next 18 months. This position and role will move to the new organization, should this transition of ownership occur.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The University of Missouri is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

To request ADA accommodations, please call the Office of Equity & Title IX at 816-235-6910.