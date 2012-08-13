4 Images
Maize Genetics Cooperation Stock Center
corn
The Maize Genetics Cooperation Stock Center holds 100,000 corn stocks representing genetic mutants, including some that were collected 100 years ago and are irreplaceable. (Lauren Quinn / University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences)
corn-mutants
Examples of corn stocks with genetic mutations sit on a table at the Maize Genetics Cooperation Stock Center on May 4, 2026. (Abigail Bottar / Harvest Public Media)
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The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to move the Maize Genetics Cooperation Stock Center, seen here on May 4, 2026, off of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. (Abigail Bottar / Harvest Public Media )
corn-mutants
Samples of genetic mutants from the Maize Genetics Cooperation Stock Center, seen here on May 4, 2026, are shipped to scientists around the world. (Abigail Bottar / Harvest Public Media)
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