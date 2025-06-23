World Cup: Kansas City

-
Visa cardholders can enter a drawing for the first phase of ticket sales beginning September 10. Winners will be able to purchase tickets to any of the World Cup’s 104 matches, including six in Kansas City.
Police say they face the “unprecedented challenge” of planning for the largest event the department has ever seen, with Kansas City hosting hundreds of thousands of young, potentially rowdy fans during a hot summer with 23-hour-a-day liquor sales.
Kansas City will be the smallest city in North America to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But it may not have embraced the sport at all, if not for the efforts of early immigrants who fought for the beautiful game — before there were even soccer fields to play on.
Antes de que la Copa Mundial llegara a Kansas City, los primeros en traer el fútbol fueron estos inmigrantesKansas City será la ciudad más pequeña de Norteamérica en ser anfitrión de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. Pero es posible que no hubiera adoptado este deporte en absoluto, de no ser por el esfuerzo de los primeros inmigrantes que lucharon por este deporte, incluso antes de que existieran los campos de fútbol.
Kansas City's outdoor dining program has awarded $300,000 in grants to more than 30 local restaurants, coffee shops and pubs since last year, in a push to create more vibrant public spaces ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
With more than 6,000 open food service job listings and no coordinated plan to address staffing, Kansas City restaurant leaders worry they won’t be ready for the massive influx of World Cup visitors in 2026.
The two-acre site will feature a Bierhalle, working brewery, event space, amphitheater, covered patio, children’s play area and off-leash dog park.
The University of Kansas and the city of Lawrence are pitching the Rock Chalk Park sports complex as the perfect training ground for teams in next year's World Cup.
A new World Cup countdown clock is up and running at the Scheels Soccer Complex in Overland Park.
Hotel rooms, buses, and liquor laws are just a few of the problems that Kansas City will need to figure out in the next year, before the first World Cup games kick off at Arrowhead Stadium next June.