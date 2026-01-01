Including KCUR 89.3 as a beneficiary in your will or trust is easy. You can do it by simply listing the station this way:

The UMKC Foundation for the benefit of KCUR 89.3 (Federal Identification Number: 26-0840496)

If you would like more information or if you would like an appointment to discuss planned giving to KCUR, please contact David Fulk at 816-235-2812 or by email at david@kcur.org.

You value KCUR's outstanding news and programs. You can help sustain KCUR well into the future with planned giving.

