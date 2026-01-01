Plan Your Gift To KCUR
It's easy to include KCUR in your will or trust, and your gift will help serve Kansas City with important, fact-based news and information for years to come.
Including KCUR 89.3 as a beneficiary in your will or trust is easy. You can do it by simply listing the station this way:
- The UMKC Foundation for the benefit of KCUR 89.3 (Federal Identification Number: 26-0840496)
If you would like more information or if you would like an appointment to discuss planned giving to KCUR, please contact David Fulk at 816-235-2812 or by email at david@kcur.org.
You value KCUR's outstanding news and programs. You can help sustain KCUR well into the future with planned giving.
|PLANNED GIVING OPTIONS
|IF YOU ARE:
|OPTIONS FOR TAX-SMART GIFTS TO KCUR INCLUDE:
|All of the age of majority (18-21 depending on your state of residence):
|
Beneficiary designations for a percentage of or all:
|Age 60 or older:
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All of the above, plus:
|Age 70.5 or older:
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All of the above, plus:
|Age 73 or older:
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All of the above, plus: