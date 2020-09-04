© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

CDC Eviction Ban | Being Black In Johnson County | Black Lives Matter Mural Artists

Published September 4, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT
KCTenantsJacksonCounty.jpg
Jodi Fortino
/
KCUR 89.3
Dozens of Kansas City tenants demonstrated in front of the Jackson County Courthouse in July following the end of the federal moratorium halting evictions during the pandemic.

What the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction ban means for Kansas City tenants and landlords, a new docuseries is highlighting what Black men encounter in a predominantly white Kansas county, and two artists explain their designs for Kansas City's Black Lives Matter murals.

Segment 1, beginning at 3:56: What the new CDC eviction ban means for tenants and landlords in Kansas City.

If implemented correctly, the new order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could provide relief for tens of millions of tenants in the U.S., according to the leader of KC Tenants. But she also warns there is still a "cliff waiting for us at the end of this moratorium period" when rent is due, and that some tenants could still be evicted.

Segment 2, beginning at 25:47: What it's like to be a Black man in predominantly white Johnson County, Kansas.

A new documentary series called "I Am George Floyd" features interviews of Black men in Johnson County who see parts of themselves in George Floyd. While 2019 population estimates put Johnson County at 86% white and under 5% Black, participants in the series stress the importance of looking beyond the statistics and understanding their lived experiences.

  • Ron Lackey, worship pastor at Legacy Christian Church
  • Dante Lee, assistant boy's basketball coach at Van Horn High School

Segment 3, beginning at 43:34: Meet two of the artists who designed Kansas City's Black Lives Matter murals.

Painting will start on six Black Lives Matters murals around Kansas City this Saturday and while each mural will feature the same words, the similarities stop there. Each mural was conceived by a different Kansas City artist and has a unique message within the message.

The"I Am George Floyd" interactive panel discussion takes place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7 p.m. For more information visit the event page on Facebook.

For more information about the Black Lives Matter murals in Kansas City, visit the KC Art on the Block Facebook Page.

