KCUR Family Dinner

Event Details:

Saturday, September 28, 2024

BoysGrow Farm Kitchen

5:00PM - Patron Cocktail Hour

6:15PM - Dinner Begins

7:45PM - Dessert & Music

This special event is hosted KCUR’s Generation Listen Council, which exists to connect young listeners to the people, places and things that make Kansas City an exciting place to be.

True to the mission, Family Dinner celebrates the local chefs and producers behind the city’s legendary food scene, and public radio for telling these important regional stories.

Family Dinner invites supporters to share a meal and connect over the importance of free, independent journalism for the region.

Consider yourself a foodie? Or one of KC’s public radio’s biggest fans? Feeling inspired by KCUR’s positive impact on the region? We are too! Your participation in the Family Dinner helps build the next generation of KCUR supporters.

Join us for the inaugural event, bringing KCUR’s supporters to the table to celebrate our city’s rich history of food and storytelling.

We are limiting seats to 200 guests, so don’t wait to join the Family Dinner! For a behind-the-scenes look at the culinary inspiration, join the Patron Cocktail Hour for conversations with participating local chefs, hosted by KCUR Food Critic.