KCUR and Classical KC face a funding threat. Here's what to know and how to help

As you may have heard, there are growing calls from Washington, D.C. to eliminate federal funding for public media.

This would have immediate and drastic implications for the more than 1,500 public radio and television stations across the country — including KCUR and Classical KC.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), which administers federal funds for public media, costs taxpayers only about $1.60 per person, each year.

Its grants help public stations reach 99% of Americans, and they're efficient: Every federal dollar invested into public media returns $8 from local sources.

Losing this funding would weaken the entire public media system, hitting rural stations first and hardest.

We rely on the CPB in several distinct ways, explained in our recent blog post.

Should these funds be eliminated, KCUR and Classical KC would need to immediately find ways to replace this funding in order to keep our programming robust and our services uninterrupted.

We are fortunate that nearly 85% of our budget comes from our community — from people like you — who believe in our local mission to provide news, information and inspiration online, on the air, and on-demand.

No matter what happens in D.C., we remain firmly committed to serving our local community right here in the Kansas City metro. You are our priority.

Want to keep in the loop about the future of public media?

Read KCUR's coverage of the news around public media funding, and subscribe to our email newsletter to receive the latest developments. Below, find more ways to support KCUR and Classical KC.

What can KCUR and Classical KC supporters do right now? 

Here are four easy ways you can help.

1. Sign up for email alerts from KCUR so you never miss an update. You can do that here.

2. Spread the word. Forward this page or that email above to someone who values independent local news.

3. Speak up via Protect My Public Media, the nonprofit public media advocacy organization.

4. Support KCUR or Classical KC directly by making a donation below.

And if you're already a member, thank you for standing for public media when it matters most.