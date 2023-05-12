© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside KCUR

KCUR and Classical KC celebrate our volunteers and name 2 Volunteers of the Year

KCUR | By Karen Campbell
Published May 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
KCUR Volunteer Appreciation Party.jpg
Brandon Bland
/

The 2023 Volunteers of the Year awards were presented to Ravi Narayan, for his dedicated to membership drives even during COVID, and Jessica Best, the former head of Gen Listen.

The KCUR and Classical KC Volunteer Appreciation Party returned on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

More than 100 dedicated community members gathered at Boulevard Brewery's Muehlebach Suite for an evening of celebration led by emcee Michael Byars, KCUR's Morning Edition announcer and general manager Sarah Morris.

    Two Volunteer of the Year awards were presented:
    • Ravi Narayan was recognized for his dedication to assisting with membership drives, even taking on projects from his home during the COVID-19 shut-down.
    • Jessica Best was recognized for her work as a leader with Generation Listen and lending her marketing expertise to the stations' Audience Development team.

    Volunteers are key partners in the work of KCUR and Classical KC.
    They provide invaluable support during membership drives by answering phones, on-air pitching, and assisting with thank-you gifts. They assist with community events and activities.

    They serve as advisors and counselors on the KCUR RadioActive committee, Generation Listen council, Community Advisory Board or Classical Advisory Committee.

    Most importantly, volunteers are dedicated champions of nonprofit public radio!

    Interested in becoming a volunteer? Click here to sign up, or contact Sarah Reinhardt, volunteer and events coordinator at 816-235-2886.

    2023VOY.png
    Brandon Bland
    /
    Ravi Narayan and Jessica Best were named 2023 Volunteers of the Year

    Tags
    Inside KCUR volunteeringevents
    Karen Campbell
    Karen Campbell is the Director of Institutional Giving & Communications for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at karen@kcur.org.
    See stories by Karen Campbell
    Support news that matters in Kansas City
    KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
    Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
    Donate Now