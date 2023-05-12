KCUR and Classical KC celebrate our volunteers and name 2 Volunteers of the Year

The KCUR and Classical KC Volunteer Appreciation Party returned on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

More than 100 dedicated community members gathered at Boulevard Brewery's Muehlebach Suite for an evening of celebration led by emcee Michael Byars, KCUR's Morning Edition announcer and general manager Sarah Morris.



Two Volunteer of the Year awards were presented:

Ravi Narayan was recognized for his dedication to assisting with membership drives, even taking on projects from his home during the COVID-19 shut-down.

Jessica Best was recognized for her work as a leader with Generation Listen and lending her marketing expertise to the stations' Audience Development team.

Volunteers are key partners in the work of KCUR and Classical KC.

They provide invaluable support during membership drives by answering phones, on-air pitching, and assisting with thank-you gifts. They assist with community events and activities.

They serve as advisors and counselors on the KCUR RadioActive committee, Generation Listen council, Community Advisory Board or Classical Advisory Committee.

Most importantly, volunteers are dedicated champions of nonprofit public radio!

Interested in becoming a volunteer? Click here to sign up, or contact Sarah Reinhardt, volunteer and events coordinator at 816-235-2886.