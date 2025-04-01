© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up From Dust

Those soil health products may be a waste of money

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published April 1, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
Symbiotic fungi are all the rage right now. Farmers want them in their fields, gardeners want them in veggie patches and flowerbeds. The excitement has given rise to a billion-dollar mycorrhizae market, but many products don’t deliver on their promises. Come visit the world’s biggest collection of these fungi to learn what makes them so great — and why you should think twice before buying them.

This episode of Up From Dust was written, reported and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen, with editing by Mackenzie Martin and Stephen Koranda.

Resources mentioned in this episode:

News article: Soil health is big business, but KU researchers say many fungal products don't work as promised

Scientific journal article: A.B. Frank and mycorrhizae

The AM fungi collection at KU website

Up From Dust Season 1
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to Kansas, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make Kansas more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
