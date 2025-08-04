A sticky solution for microplastics

Microplastics are everywhere. They’re in the air we breathe, the clothes we wear, even the food we eat. Scientists are still trying to understand what these tiny particles are doing to the environment and our bodies. But an accidental discovery at the University of Michigan in 2019 – involving baby diapers and rubber tires – has broken ground on an idea for how to get them out of our water. (This episode comes to us from the podcast Points North at Interlochen Public Radio.)

This episode was produced by Michael Livingston, hosted by Dan Wanschura and edited by Morgan Springer, Ellie Katz, Ed Ronco, Peter Payette and Dan Wanschura.