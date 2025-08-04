© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up From Dust

A sticky solution for microplastics

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Microplastics are everywhere. They’re in the air we breathe, the clothes we wear, even the food we eat. Scientists are still trying to understand what these tiny particles are doing to the environment and our bodies. But an accidental discovery at the University of Michigan in 2019 – involving baby diapers and rubber tires – has broken ground on an idea for how to get them out of our water. (This episode comes to us from the podcast Points North at Interlochen Public Radio.)

This episode was produced by Michael Livingston, hosted by Dan Wanschura and edited by Morgan Springer, Ellie Katz, Ed Ronco, Peter Payette and Dan Wanschura.

Up From Dust Season 1
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to Kansas, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make Kansas more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
