Spying on box turtles
Box turtles are cute and an absolute delight to spot while walking in the Midwest or Great Plains. But scientist Benjamin Reed wants us to know that these creatures are complex and widely misunderstood. Reed is a box turtle superspy, spending the last 13 years following the animals with radio equipment as they face daunting challenges like roads, lawnmowers, poachers and more. Reed has a laundry list of ways we can all help prairie turtles survive in a difficult world.
Resources mentioned in this episode:
- Washburn University turtle research program
- Watch an ornate box turtle spar with a prairie crayfish
- Our episode on making your first native plant garden
This episode was written, reported, produced and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editor is Mackenzie Martin.