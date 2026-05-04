Spying on box turtles

Box turtles are cute and an absolute delight to spot while walking in the Midwest or Great Plains. But scientist Benjamin Reed wants us to know that these creatures are complex and widely misunderstood. Reed is a box turtle superspy, spending the last 13 years following the animals with radio equipment as they face daunting challenges like roads, lawnmowers, poachers and more. Reed has a laundry list of ways we can all help prairie turtles survive in a difficult world.

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This episode was written, reported, produced and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editor is Mackenzie Martin.