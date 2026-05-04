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Up From Dust

Spying on box turtles

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published May 4, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Grass with singular sunflower, blue sky and words "Up From Dust"
Jessica Cornelison
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KCUR 89.3

Box turtles are cute and an absolute delight to spot while walking in the Midwest or Great Plains. But scientist Benjamin Reed wants us to know that these creatures are complex and widely misunderstood. Reed is a box turtle superspy, spending the last 13 years following the animals with radio equipment as they face daunting challenges like roads, lawnmowers, poachers and more. Reed has a laundry list of ways we can all help prairie turtles survive in a difficult world.

Resources mentioned in this episode:

This episode was written, reported, produced and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editor is Mackenzie Martin.

Up From Dust Season 1
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to the Midwest and Great Plains, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make the region more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
See stories by Celia Llopis-Jepsen
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