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Grass with singular sunflower, blue sky and words "Up From Dust"
Up From Dust

A nature lover confronts her fear of spiders

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Published July 20, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Grass with singular sunflower, blue sky and words "Up From Dust"
Jessica Cornelison
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KCUR 89.3

How do you stop being so afraid? Tracy Twombly had such a strong phobia of spiders, it was messing with her life — stressing her out while she was working at her native plant nursery or hiking through the woods. So she embarked on a journey to make peace with her eight-legged neighbors (even the extra hairy ones). This is part one of a two-part series on getting over the fears that spoil our outdoor fun.

Links mentioned in the episode:

This episode was reported, produced and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editor is Mackenzie Martin.

Up From Dust Season 1
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to the Midwest and Great Plains, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make the region more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
See stories by Celia Llopis-Jepsen
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