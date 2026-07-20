A nature lover confronts her fear of spiders

How do you stop being so afraid? Tracy Twombly had such a strong phobia of spiders, it was messing with her life — stressing her out while she was working at her native plant nursery or hiking through the woods. So she embarked on a journey to make peace with her eight-legged neighbors (even the extra hairy ones). This is part one of a two-part series on getting over the fears that spoil our outdoor fun.

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This episode was reported, produced and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editor is Mackenzie Martin.