Getting more comfortable with sneks and creepy-crawlies

Justin was terrified of snakes – until he learned they’re scared of him, too. Tay’s fear was soothed after discovering the Internet’s affection for “nope ropes” and “danger noodles.” Can we ease our discomfort around critters by getting to know the animals? We spoke with psychologists, who offer their tips for overcoming phobias. This is part two of a two-part series on getting over the fears that spoil our outdoor fun.

This episode was cohosted by Mackenzie Martin and Celia Llopis-Jepsen. It was reported by Llopis-Jepsen and Seth Jahraus. Jahraus mixed the episode. Editing support from Shahla Farzan.