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Grass with singular sunflower, blue sky and words "Up From Dust"
Up From Dust

Getting more comfortable with sneks and creepy-crawlies

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen,
Seth JahrausMackenzie Martin
Published August 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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Grass with singular sunflower, blue sky and words "Up From Dust"
Jessica Cornelison
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KCUR 89.3

Justin was terrified of snakes – until he learned they’re scared of him, too. Tay’s fear was soothed after discovering the Internet’s affection for “nope ropes” and “danger noodles.” Can we ease our discomfort around critters by getting to know the animals? We spoke with psychologists, who offer their tips for overcoming phobias. This is part two of a two-part series on getting over the fears that spoil our outdoor fun.

This episode was cohosted by Mackenzie Martin and Celia Llopis-Jepsen. It was reported by Llopis-Jepsen and Seth Jahraus. Jahraus mixed the episode. Editing support from Shahla Farzan.

Up From Dust Season 1
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to the Midwest and Great Plains, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make the region more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
See stories by Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
See stories by Mackenzie Martin
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