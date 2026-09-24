Your personal tick survival guide

You know that moment of panic when you find a tick on yourself? Well, we assembled a crack team of tick scientists to tell us exactly what to do when that happens — and better yet, how to avoid it in the first place. We’ll learn what repellents to use, why clothes dryers are tick kryptonite, and (gulp) how to properly remove the pesky creatures.

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This episode was cohosted by Mackenzie Martin and Celia Llopis-Jepsen. It was reported by Llopis-Jepsen. Seth Jahraus mixed the episode and helped produce it. Editing by Martin and Shahla Farzan.