Art After Hours with KCUR's Gen Listen

Click here to register!

Join Gen Listen at Belger Crane Yard Studios on Thursday, Oct. 22, for the first in a new series of gallery takeovers designed to get you behind the scenes of Kansas City’s vibrant art community. You’ll hear the story behind Belger Arts, explore its role in the local arts scene and get an insider’s look at the current exhibition with Consuelo Cruz, vice president of marketing and community engagement.

Tickets: $5 per person. Click here to sign up.

A guided presentation will begin at 6, with snacks and dedicated time to mingle and explore the gallery before and after the presentation, this is your chance to connect, discover and see KC's art scene from a whole new perspective. Get your tickets now!