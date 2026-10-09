Yelp KC Presents Local Shops of Horror, benefitting KCUR

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Yelp Kansas City's biggest event of the year: Local Shops of Horror, is back for round two at West Bottoms Plant Company! We're taking over the entire warehouse for an exclusive, adults-only FREE Halloween celebration of the local Yelp KC community, complete with complimentary bites, drinks, and live entertainment!

Get into the Halloween spirit and show off your creative side, because costumes are highly encouraged! Please note, this event is strictly 21 and over; valid ID will be required at the door.

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NON-PROFIT BENEFICIARY

What's the point of having all this fun without giving back to the community? Though your experience will be complimentary, we are suggesting a $20 donation that will directly benefit KCUR.

KCUR 89.3 is Kansas City's NPR member station, first broadcast in 1957. A charter member of NPR, KCUR holds itself to the highest journalistic standards in service to the citizens of Kansas, Missouri, the broader Midwest, and the nation.

Read more about the event below, what to expect, and then hit the RSVP button to be considered. Remember, this is a PRIVATE 21+ ONLY event and you MUST be on our confirmed list in order to attend.

UNLIMITED PLUS ONES BUT EACH PERSON NEEDS THEIR OWN RSVP AND MUST BE 21+ IN ORDER TO ATTEND.

Have a friend you want to attend with you?! Share this event listing link and tell them to RSVP with their own Yelp profile.

RSVPING DOES NOT GUARANTEE ENTRY AND THIS IS NOT FIRST COME FIRST SERVE. Confirmations and waitlist emails will go out weekly beginning around September 13. You will receive a confirmation or waitlist email within 72 hours of the event. Make sure you are receiving emails from Yelp, as that will be the only way to know whether or not you are confirmed for the event. Not sure if you are? This should help: yelp.com/redir?url=https…

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EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Confirmed Yelpers (must be 21+, each plus one needs their own RSVP)

WHEN: Wednesday, October 14 from 6pm to 9pm (check-in will end at 8:00pm)

WHERE: West Bottoms Plant Company (1501 W 12th St. Kansas City, MO 64101)

WHAT: A complimentary sampling event of food, drink, and entertainment from locally loved businesses

ATTIRE: Although not mandatory, we highly encourage you to come in your best Halloween costume for this Halloween Party - if you want to put a plant shop spin on it, all the better! Just a note: No masks or weapons will be allowed as part of your costume for identification and safety reasons. C'mon, you can understand that!

NONPROFIT: This event is FREE, but we do have a suggested donation of $20 per person. This will be collected at entry. 100% of your donation will go to our non profit partner.

