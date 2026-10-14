The enemies of ticks are our friends

Some parts of the U.S. have far more ticks than they used to, including species that can make us really sick. Humans have changed our landscapes in ways that made life easier for ticks — and harder for the animals that can keep their populations in check. But some creatures, like possums, have special tick-fighting powers.

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This episode was cohosted by Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Mackenzie Martin. It was reported by Llopis-Jepsen. Seth Jahraus mixed the episode. Editing by Martin and Shahla Farzan.