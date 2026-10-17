'A heartbreaking day for Wichita': Two killed, 11 injured when truck hits crowd at soccer game

A man and a 6-year-old boy were killed and nearly a dozen injured at Scheels Stryker Sports Complex in east Wichita on Saturday when a truck drove through a crowd of people during a youth soccer game.

"We are still working to determine how this happened and why this happened," Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses said Saturday evening.

Moses said emergency crews received multiple calls around 3:25 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle that had driven through a soccer game at the sports complex at 29th North and Greenwich Road.

Andrew Tade / KMUW "Today is a heartbreaking day for Wichita," said Wichita Mayor Lily Wu at the scene of a mass casualty event at Stryker Sports Complex. One adult and one child were killed Saturday when a vehicle drove through a crowd during a youth soccer game.

Two people died at the scene, Moses said — a 35-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy, both from McPherson. Moses said the two victims were not related.

Eleven other people were transported to area hospitals, including four children. Ten of those victims had "traumatic injuries" that ranged from minor to "extremely severe," Moses said.

He said that when officers and paramedics arrived, they located a truck on the west side of the field. The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Garden City, was still with the vehicle, along with two children who were also inside the truck at the time of the incident.

Moses said the driver of the truck is in police custody and "has been cooperative to this point in the investigation."

At a news conference at the soccer complex Saturday evening, Wichita Mayor Lily Wu thanked first responders and expressed condolences for victims.

"Today is a heartbreaking day for Wichita," Wu said.

"Families came to Stryker Sports Complex to enjoy a Saturday afternoon watching their children play soccer. No one could have imagined the tragedy that would unfold. My heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones, especially the family grieving the loss of a child."

Moses said police interviewed more than 30 witnesses at the scene and conducted additional interviews over the phone. The department is asking anyone with video or photos from the incident to share those with police.

"Even if you don't think it is related to the incident — please share it with us through that link on our social media pages," Moses said.

This is a developing story. KMUW will continue to provide updates.