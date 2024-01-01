Join us as we celebrate 30 years of Night Tides with Renée Blanche!

When: Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Belger Crane Yard Studios

2011 Tracy Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108

See directions and parking info below

Tickets: $30 per person

$30 per person Featuring live music from Impossible Objects

Hors d'oeuvres and drinks included with ticket

About Night Tides and Renée Blanche

Night Tides is an eclectic blend of contemplative instrumental & electronic music that combines upbeat grooves and dubs with soothing melodies that whisper softly to the soul.

Host Renée Blanche is a native of Detroit, Michigan. She stumbled into radio after ending her military career in El Paso, Texas. Her skills as a volunteer announcer were honed at community radio station KXCR during a three-year stay, followed by stints at K-LITE and B-94 FM.

Renée moved to Kansas City in 1993 and was hired as the midday announcer for KCUR and as a traffic reporter for Metro Traffic Control. Her role as host of Night Tides began in September 1994.

About Belger Crane Yard Studios

Belger Crane Yard Studios is an arts complex dedicated to providing studio and exhibition space for artists since 2013. The range of programming in ceramics education, in addition to the Red Star Residency program and Crane Yard Clay ceramics supply store, has made Belger a center for contemporary art.

Directions and parking

Belger Crane Yard Studios is located at 21st and Tracy, two blocks east of Troost. The entrance to the Crane Yard is just past 21st Street before Tracy comes to a dead-end, on the east side of the road. There is ample free parking. The marked entrance is on the south side of the building.

