A People's History of Kansas City LIVE! America's Popsicle: The Bomb Pop

Before summer melts into fall, join Mackenzie Martin and Suzanne Hogan of the award-winning KCUR podcast A People's History of Kansas City as they get into the sticky history of the iconic red, white, and blue Bomb Pop and how it got its launch right here in Kansas City before rocketing to national fame. Then, help settle the debate and stick up for your favorite flavor in our Bomb Pop taste test. This one might get messy!

When: Monday, August 31, 2026

Doors: from 5:30-6:30 pm

Program: 6:30-8:00 pm

Where: The Ship, 1221 Union Ave, Kansas City, MO

The kitchen is open. Come early to grab a bite from a special themed menu and snag the best seats!

Tickets: $10 KCUR members | $15 non-members

Not yet a KCUR member? Your ticket purchase today automatically makes you a member for one year. Check out our member FAQs and learn about our sustaining member option.

For questions and accessibility accommodations contact events@kcur.org.