Kansas City's candle scene is heating up. These are some of the best shops in town

Do you smell that? Fall is in the air. It is officially sweater weather. Now is the time to enjoy falling leaves, apple cider and bonfires before Kansas City turns into a freezer for the winter.

Another thing you may want to add to your list: candles. Just in case you can’t actually smell the fall that’s in the air.

There’s nothing like lighting a fresh candle on a crisp day, and luckily for you, there are lots of local businesses you can patronize to. Take a look at some of Kansas City’s candle makers below, and learn how you can join them in making your own customized scent.

Spice & Serenity Candle Co.

Spice & Serenity Candle Co. / Spice & Serenity Candle Co. is a small Black-owned candle business in Kansas City making paraffin-free candles and wax melts.

Are you looking for 100% soy candles that are paraben and phthalate free? Spice & Serenity has you covered. The small Black-owned business was started by husband and wife duo, Raeshanette Fowler and Delarosa Herbert, earlier this summer.

Fowler says that other candles used to give her headaches, which is what caused her to get into candle making with healthier, paraffin-free materials. The candles are hand poured and if you’re not feeling a traditional candle, Spice & Serenity sells wax melts and scented matches as well. There's a “Spice” collection with traditionally masculine scents, and “Serenity” collection, which features more traditionally feminine scents.

Keep an eye out for their Pure Cinnamon or Apple and Clove scents, which are perfect for cold weather. The Apple and Clove scent has yet to be released, but Herbert says it's due to come out on Black Friday.

Spice & Serenity currently does not have a brick and mortar shop, but you can buy their candles online or at an upcoming pop-up shop. Be sure to look for their booth Nov. 12 at Stone Pillar Vineyard or at the Belvoir Winery and Inn Nov. 30.

The Corner Candleshop

The Corner Candleshop / With 175 different candles to choose from, The Corner Candleshop in the Brookside Plaza has a scent for everyone.

Tucked in a cute little storefront in the Brookside Plaza, The Corner Candleshop is the perfect place to go if you’d like to smell tons of candles before making a purchase. And trust us, you’ll want to — there are a plethora (175 to be exact) of different scents to choose from.

Locally owned by Lori Block, the shop has a fun, quirky tradition they like to treat customers to. Customers can bring in a cup, vase, or container they want to put a candle in and choose a scent from the “Now Pouring” list. It costs $2 per ounce of wax, and is a fun way to recycle old candle containers or beloved mugs, teacups and more.

Soley Yours

Soley Yours / Soley Yours candlemaker TaJae’ Carter creates aesthetically pleasing candles that look like a fresh pair of kicks.

Soley Yours is perhaps the most outside-the-box, or rather, outside-the-shoe-box candle company on this list. Candlemaker TaJae’ Carter creates aesthetically pleasing candles that look like a fresh pair of kicks. The candles look so real, you could almost wear them.

Though you can definitely burn these candles if you want to, they're designed more for aesthetics.

Soley Yours tends to sell out, so be sure to subscribe to their mailing list or keep an eye on their Instagram to be in the loop for their next candle drop.

Effing Candle Co.

Anna Petrow / Effing Candle Co. Effing Candle Co. began as a pandemic hobby for candlemaker and owner Birdie Hansen. Now, Hansen has her own studio and sells her candles locally in shops including Made in KC Marketplace and Raygun.

Effing Candle Co., like a lot of great businesses out there, started as a pandemic hobby. Candlemaker and owner Birdie Hansen says she started selling her homemade candles as Christmas gifts and her hobby just kind of snowballed from there.

Now, Hansen has her own studio space and sells her candles locally in shops including Raygun, The Made in KC Marketplace, Cheeky Bird in Crown Center and more.

Effing Candles are made with a special vegan, coconut apricot crème wax that burn for approximately 50 hours. Effing Candles is also passionate about social justice and giving back to the Kansas City community. This year they’ve donated a percentage of profits to places such as KC Pet Project and Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

Their winter collection, featuring scents like Drunken Elves, Fir F*ck’s Sake, and Festive AF launched Nov. 1.

Be sure to stop by the studio, as it is the only in-person store with all 22 scents available. The studio is open Mondays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursdays from 12-6 p.m. It will also open Fridays from 12-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. during the holiday season.

Embers Candle Bar

Embers Candle Bar / You can craft your own personalized candle at Embers Candle Bar in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Are you feeling inspired after reading about all these local candlemakers and want to try your hand at candle making? Embers Candle Bar in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, owned by mother-daughter team Vicki, Shara, and Bailee Derks, is the place to go.

Embers offers a variety of containers to choose from, and you get to choose from 63 scents to blend and create a personalized candle.

The candles need at least an hour to set up, so maybe grab a bite to eat or explore Lee’s Summit while you wait. Otherwise, Embers Candle Bar can hold your candle for you to pick up later.

Be sure to make your reservation before heading to Embers Candle Bar. You can reserve a spot for yourself, you and a friend, or for groups of more than 10 people.

Reader recommendations

These aren't the only high quality candlemakers in the Kansas City area. Some KCUR readers chimed in to let us know about their favorite local candle makers.

There's Waxman Candles in Lawrence, Kansas, which has served locals since 1970. Waxman offers high quality paraffin wax candles and wax melts, as well as soy wax and beeswax candles. You can take one of Waxman's candle making classes, or pair your candle with a ceramic plate or candleholder, courtesy of Waxman Ceramics.

And there's Creative Candles, another longtime candle maker based in the Kansas City metro. Creative Candle products are shipped to gift shops across the country, but you can also find them right here in Kansas City, at Pryde's in Westport and the Fiddly Fig in Brookside.