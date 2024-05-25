Kansas City pools are open for the summer. Here's a guide to cooling off around the metro

Swimming season has arrived in the Kansas City metro.

Kansas City Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday the official opening of outdoor pools, water parks and spray grounds starting Saturday, May 25. This year there are a handful of new spots and some renovations to existing favorites and a brand-new indoor pool set to open this summer.

Kansas City, Missouri

All outdoor pools, water parks and spray grounds open Memorial Day weekend and will stay open through Labor Day weekend. Five major outdoor pools are opening daily from noon to 7 p.m. The city’s two water parks are open noon to 8 p.m. until Labor Day, but only on weekends after school starts.

Visitors will be greeted by some upgrades at various locations. Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool, for example, has new deck furniture, a freshly painted and resurfaced pool and a new water slide.

And a new, $3 million indoor facility is scheduled to open later this summer at the Southeast Community Center.

Outdoor pools

Budd Park Pool

Location: 5600 Budd Park Espl St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older

Grove Park Pool

Location: 1500 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64127

Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older

Gorman Pool

Location: 1101 NE 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64116

Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older

Line Creek Community Center Pool

Location: 5940 NW Waukomis Dr., Kansas City, MO 64151

Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older

Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool

Location: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130

Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older

Indoor pools

Gregg Klice Community Center Pool

The pool is usually open year-round but is closed until further notice, according to the Parks and Recreation website.

Location: 51600 E 17th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64108

Open swim admission: $2 for ages 17 and under, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors

Tony Aguirre Community Center Pool

Location: 2050 W Pennway St., Kansas City, MO 64108

Open Swim admission: $2 for ages 17 and under, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors

Water parks

The Bay Water Park

Location: 7101 Longview Rd., Kansas City, MO, 64134

Daily admission: $6 for under 48” tall, $8 for 48” and taller and $7 for seniors

The Springs Aquatic Center

Location: 9400 N Congress Ave. Kansas City, MO 64153

Daily admission: $8 for under 48” tall, $11 for 48” and taller and $9 for seniors



Splash pads

Kansas City’s nine splash pads are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Blue Valley Park, Douglas Park, Gillham Park, Harmony Park, Longview Tract, Lykins Square, Parade Park, Spring Valley Park and Sunnyside Park.

Jackson County, Missouri

Blue Springs

The new Blue Surf Bay Waterpark opened Friday, featuring an indoor and outdoor facility built as an expansion of the Blue Springs Fieldhouse. The park also features a 40-foot slide you can see from Interstate 70.

The outdoor pool is open from noon until 6 p.m. on weekends and 7 p.m. on weekdays. The indoor waterpark hours vary by day.

Blue Surf Bay Waterpark

Location: 25 NE Mock Ave, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Daily admission: $8 for kids in Blue Springs zip codes ages 3 to 17, $9 for adults and $7 for seniors. For non-residents, a day pass is $16 for kids, $18 for adults and $14 for seniors.

Grandview

Grandview’s indoor pool at The View Community Center is open year-round with various hours. The View splash pad is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The View Community Center

Location: 3500 Byars Rd., Grandview, MO 64030

Daily admission: $7 for seniors and kids 17 and under and $10 for adults

Independence

The Adventure Oasis Water Park hasn’t announced when it will open, but it should open to non-residents this year after being exclusively for Independence residents since 2020.

When it does open, hours will be weekdays from noon to 7 p.m., weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and holidays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adventure Oasis Water Park

Location: 2100 Hub Dr., Independence, MO 64050

Daily admission: $10 for Independence residents, $15 for non-residents.

Lee’s Summit

The city’s three splash pads at Howard Park, Lea McKeighan Park and Miller J. Fields Park are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit opens May 25 and closes Aug. 18. The hours are noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Summit Waves

Location: 120 SW Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063

Daily admission: $11 for Lee’s Summit residents, $15 for non-residents. Single-visit tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Wyandotte County, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas, has three spray parks, located at Eisenhower Park, Pierson Park and Heathwood Park.

Parkwood Pool, the only public pool in Kansas City, Kansas, opens on May 25 from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.

Parkwood Pool

Location: 950 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101

Daily admission: $1 for all ages

Bonner Springs, Kansas

The Bonner Springs Aquatic Park opens on May 25 for the summer season ending on Aug. 13. The park holds open-swim sessions daily from noon to 7 p.m., with lap swimming before noon.

Bonner Springs Aquatic Park

Location: 1200 S 134th St., Bonner Springs, KS 66012

Open Swim admission: $3 for 2 years and younger, $6 for 3 years old and older

Johnson County, Kansas

Overland Park

The city’s splash pads at Roe Park, Sapling Grove Park, and Thompson Park are open.

Four pools in Overland Park open May 25 and will stay open through early August. Bluejacket pool, one of the four, will open despite concerns over water leaks. Pools are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily at all locations.

Bluejacket Pool

Location: 10101 Bond St., Overland Park, KS 66210

Daily admission: $8 for all ages

Stonegate Pool

Location: 9701 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66212

Daily admission: $8 for all ages

Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center

Location: 11950 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, KS 66213

Daily admission: $8 for all ages

Young’s Pool

Location: 11950 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, KS 66204

Daily admission: $8 for all ages

Olathe

Black Bob Bay and The Beach at Lake Olathe both open May 25. The rest of the outdoor pools — Frontier Pool, Mill Creek Pool and Oregon Trail Pool — open on Monday, May 27.

The beach at Lake Olathe is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Black Bob Bay and Frontier Pool from 12:30 to 7 p.m., Mill Creek Pool from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends, and Oregon Trail Pool is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Beach at Lake Olathe

Location: 445 S. Ward Cliff Dr., Olathe, KS 66061

Daily admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents

Black Bob Bay

Location: 14570 W 151st St., Olathe, KS 66062

Daily admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents

Frontier Pool

Location: 15909 W 127th St., Olathe, KS 66062

Daily admission: $7 for residents, $9 for non-residents

Mill Creek Pool

Location: 320 E Poplar St., Olathe, KS 66061

Daily admission: $7 for residents, $9 for non-residents

Oregon Trail Pool

Location: 1750 W Dennis Ave., Olathe, KS 66061

Daily admission: $7 for residents, $9 for non-residents

Fairway

The Fairway Pool opens May 25 and closes Sept. 2. Hours are noon to 8 p.m., except Wednesdays, when it closes at 7 p.m. Starting Aug. 13, the pool will be open on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends from noon to 8 p.m.

Fairway Pool

Location: 6136 Mission Rd., Fairway, KS 66205

Daily admission: $6 for Fairway residents, $9 for non-residents

Leawood

The Leawood Aquatic Center plans to open May 25. The pool is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with swim practices and lessons before.

Leawood Aquatic Center

Location: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, KS, 66206

Daily admission: $7 for Leawood residents, $10 for non-residents

Lenexa

All three outdoor pools in Lenexa will open May 25, but hours vary. Ad Astra and Flat Rock Creek pool both are open from noon to 7:30 p.m. until Aug. 4.

Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center, formerly Indian Trails Aquatic Center, opens this year after a $15 million renovation last season kept it closed. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. until Aug. 11 and then 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends until Sept 2.

Ad Astra Pool

Location: 8265 Maurer Rd., Lenexa, KS 66219

Daily admission: $6 for Lenexa residents, $9 for non-residents

Flat Rock Creek Pool

Location: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa, KS 66215

Daily admission: $6 for Lenexa residents, $9 for non-residents

Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center

Location: 8801 Greenway Ln., Lenexa, KS 66215

Daily admission: $9 for Lenexa residents, $12 for non-residents

Merriam

The outdoor pool in Merriam is open Memorial Day, May 27, through Labor Day. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. on opening day, then noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The indoor pool is also open throughout the year.

Merriam outdoor pool

Location: 6040 Slater Street, Merriam, KS 66202

Daily admission: $9 for adult residents, $7 for youth or senior residents, $11 for adult non-residents, and $9 for youth and senior non-residents

Mission

The Mission Family Aquatic Center is open daily starting May 25 from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The splash pad is free before the center opens Monday through Thursday 9-11:30 a.m. and with the price of regular admission during regular hours.

Mission Family Aquatic Center

Location: 5930 W 61st St., Mission, KS 66202

Daily admission: $8 for all ages

Prairie Village

The pool in Prairie Village opens May 25. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily until Aug. 5, then weekday hours shift to 2 to 8 p.m. until Aug. 13, then 4:30-8:30 p.m. for the rest of the season. Weekend hours stay the same throughout.

Prairie Village Pool Complex

Location: 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village, KS 66208

Daily admission: $10 for residents and non-residents.

Roeland Park

The Roeland Park Aquatic Center opens May 25 until Sept. 12 from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

Roeland Park Aquatic Center

Location: 4843 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, KS 66205

Daily admission: $6 for residents, $8 for non-residents

Shawnee

Shawnee’s splash pads — Erfurt Park and Wilder Bluff Park — are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center is open from 10:30 to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday starting May 25.

The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center opens Thursday, May 30. Pool hours are from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.

Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center

Location: 13805 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66216

Daily admission: $6 for Shawnee residents, $10 for non-residents. Weekday admission after 6 p.m. is half off.