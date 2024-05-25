Kansas City pools are open for the summer. Here's a guide to cooling off around the metro
Pools across the metro are set to open Memorial Day Weekend. There are plenty of old spots and a few new ones to check out over the summer.
Swimming season has arrived in the Kansas City metro.
Kansas City Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday the official opening of outdoor pools, water parks and spray grounds starting Saturday, May 25. This year there are a handful of new spots and some renovations to existing favorites and a brand-new indoor pool set to open this summer.
Kansas City, Missouri
All outdoor pools, water parks and spray grounds open Memorial Day weekend and will stay open through Labor Day weekend. Five major outdoor pools are opening daily from noon to 7 p.m. The city’s two water parks are open noon to 8 p.m. until Labor Day, but only on weekends after school starts.
Visitors will be greeted by some upgrades at various locations. Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool, for example, has new deck furniture, a freshly painted and resurfaced pool and a new water slide.
And a new, $3 million indoor facility is scheduled to open later this summer at the Southeast Community Center.
Outdoor pools
Location: 5600 Budd Park Espl St., Kansas City, MO 64108
Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older
Location: 1500 Benton Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64127
Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older
Location: 1101 NE 47th St., Kansas City, MO 64116
Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older
Line Creek Community Center Pool
Location: 5940 NW Waukomis Dr., Kansas City, MO 64151
Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older
Mary Williams-Neal Community Center Pool
Location: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130
Daily admission: $5 for 2 years and older
Indoor pools
Gregg Klice Community Center Pool
The pool is usually open year-round but is closed until further notice, according to the Parks and Recreation website.
Location: 51600 E 17th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64108
Open swim admission: $2 for ages 17 and under, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors
Tony Aguirre Community Center Pool
Location: 2050 W Pennway St., Kansas City, MO 64108
Open Swim admission: $2 for ages 17 and under, $5 for adults, $3 for seniors
Water parks
Location: 7101 Longview Rd., Kansas City, MO, 64134
Daily admission: $6 for under 48” tall, $8 for 48” and taller and $7 for seniors
Location: 9400 N Congress Ave. Kansas City, MO 64153
Daily admission: $8 for under 48” tall, $11 for 48” and taller and $9 for seniors
Splash pads
Kansas City’s nine splash pads are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Blue Valley Park, Douglas Park, Gillham Park, Harmony Park, Longview Tract, Lykins Square, Parade Park, Spring Valley Park and Sunnyside Park.
Jackson County, Missouri
Blue Springs
The new Blue Surf Bay Waterpark opened Friday, featuring an indoor and outdoor facility built as an expansion of the Blue Springs Fieldhouse. The park also features a 40-foot slide you can see from Interstate 70.
The outdoor pool is open from noon until 6 p.m. on weekends and 7 p.m. on weekdays. The indoor waterpark hours vary by day.
Location: 25 NE Mock Ave, Blue Springs, MO 64014
Daily admission: $8 for kids in Blue Springs zip codes ages 3 to 17, $9 for adults and $7 for seniors. For non-residents, a day pass is $16 for kids, $18 for adults and $14 for seniors.
Grandview
Grandview’s indoor pool at The View Community Center is open year-round with various hours. The View splash pad is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Location: 3500 Byars Rd., Grandview, MO 64030
Daily admission: $7 for seniors and kids 17 and under and $10 for adults
Independence
The Adventure Oasis Water Park hasn’t announced when it will open, but it should open to non-residents this year after being exclusively for Independence residents since 2020.
When it does open, hours will be weekdays from noon to 7 p.m., weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and holidays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: 2100 Hub Dr., Independence, MO 64050
Daily admission: $10 for Independence residents, $15 for non-residents.
Lee’s Summit
The city’s three splash pads at Howard Park, Lea McKeighan Park and Miller J. Fields Park are open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
Summit Waves in Lee’s Summit opens May 25 and closes Aug. 18. The hours are noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Location: 120 SW Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Daily admission: $11 for Lee’s Summit residents, $15 for non-residents. Single-visit tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Wyandotte County, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, has three spray parks, located at Eisenhower Park, Pierson Park and Heathwood Park.
Parkwood Pool, the only public pool in Kansas City, Kansas, opens on May 25 from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays.
Location: 950 Quindaro Blvd., Kansas City, KS 66101
Daily admission: $1 for all ages
Bonner Springs, Kansas
The Bonner Springs Aquatic Park opens on May 25 for the summer season ending on Aug. 13. The park holds open-swim sessions daily from noon to 7 p.m., with lap swimming before noon.
Location: 1200 S 134th St., Bonner Springs, KS 66012
Open Swim admission: $3 for 2 years and younger, $6 for 3 years old and older
Johnson County, Kansas
Overland Park
The city’s splash pads at Roe Park, Sapling Grove Park, and Thompson Park are open.
Four pools in Overland Park open May 25 and will stay open through early August. Bluejacket pool, one of the four, will open despite concerns over water leaks. Pools are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily at all locations.
Location: 10101 Bond St., Overland Park, KS 66210
Daily admission: $8 for all ages
Location: 9701 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66212
Daily admission: $8 for all ages
Location: 11950 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, KS 66213
Daily admission: $8 for all ages
Location: 11950 Lowell Ave., Overland Park, KS 66204
Daily admission: $8 for all ages
Olathe
Black Bob Bay and The Beach at Lake Olathe both open May 25. The rest of the outdoor pools — Frontier Pool, Mill Creek Pool and Oregon Trail Pool — open on Monday, May 27.
The beach at Lake Olathe is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Black Bob Bay and Frontier Pool from 12:30 to 7 p.m., Mill Creek Pool from 12:30 to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on weekends, and Oregon Trail Pool is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Location: 445 S. Ward Cliff Dr., Olathe, KS 66061
Daily admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents
Location: 14570 W 151st St., Olathe, KS 66062
Daily admission: $10 for residents, $12 for non-residents
Location: 15909 W 127th St., Olathe, KS 66062
Daily admission: $7 for residents, $9 for non-residents
Location: 320 E Poplar St., Olathe, KS 66061
Daily admission: $7 for residents, $9 for non-residents
Location: 1750 W Dennis Ave., Olathe, KS 66061
Daily admission: $7 for residents, $9 for non-residents
Fairway
The Fairway Pool opens May 25 and closes Sept. 2. Hours are noon to 8 p.m., except Wednesdays, when it closes at 7 p.m. Starting Aug. 13, the pool will be open on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends from noon to 8 p.m.
Location: 6136 Mission Rd., Fairway, KS 66205
Daily admission: $6 for Fairway residents, $9 for non-residents
Leawood
The Leawood Aquatic Center plans to open May 25. The pool is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with swim practices and lessons before.
Location: 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, KS, 66206
Daily admission: $7 for Leawood residents, $10 for non-residents
Lenexa
All three outdoor pools in Lenexa will open May 25, but hours vary. Ad Astra and Flat Rock Creek pool both are open from noon to 7:30 p.m. until Aug. 4.
Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center, formerly Indian Trails Aquatic Center, opens this year after a $15 million renovation last season kept it closed. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. until Aug. 11 and then 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends until Sept 2.
Location: 8265 Maurer Rd., Lenexa, KS 66219
Daily admission: $6 for Lenexa residents, $9 for non-residents
Location: 13120 W. 103rd St., Lenexa, KS 66215
Daily admission: $6 for Lenexa residents, $9 for non-residents
Location: 8801 Greenway Ln., Lenexa, KS 66215
Daily admission: $9 for Lenexa residents, $12 for non-residents
Merriam
The outdoor pool in Merriam is open Memorial Day, May 27, through Labor Day. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. on opening day, then noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The indoor pool is also open throughout the year.
Location: 6040 Slater Street, Merriam, KS 66202
Daily admission: $9 for adult residents, $7 for youth or senior residents, $11 for adult non-residents, and $9 for youth and senior non-residents
Mission
The Mission Family Aquatic Center is open daily starting May 25 from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The splash pad is free before the center opens Monday through Thursday 9-11:30 a.m. and with the price of regular admission during regular hours.
Location: 5930 W 61st St., Mission, KS 66202
Daily admission: $8 for all ages
Prairie Village
The pool in Prairie Village opens May 25. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily until Aug. 5, then weekday hours shift to 2 to 8 p.m. until Aug. 13, then 4:30-8:30 p.m. for the rest of the season. Weekend hours stay the same throughout.
Location: 7711 Delmar St., Prairie Village, KS 66208
Daily admission: $10 for residents and non-residents.
Roeland Park
The Roeland Park Aquatic Center opens May 25 until Sept. 12 from noon to 7 p.m. daily.
Location: 4843 Rosewood Dr., Roeland Park, KS 66205
Daily admission: $6 for residents, $8 for non-residents
Shawnee
Shawnee’s splash pads — Erfurt Park and Wilder Bluff Park — are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Splash Cove at the Jim Allen Aquatic Center is open from 10:30 to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Sunday starting May 25.
The Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center opens Thursday, May 30. Pool hours are from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends.
Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center
Location: 13805 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66216
Daily admission: $6 for Shawnee residents, $10 for non-residents. Weekday admission after 6 p.m. is half off.