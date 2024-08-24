Westport is getting a new LGBTQ+ bar, but it wants to be more than another 'raging club'

Westport nightlife is set for transformation as a sweeping expansion adds seven late-night hotspots to the historic entertainment district — anchored by a new bar catering specifically to Kansas City’s LGBTQ+ community.

Q Kansas City — a collaboration with Lance Pierce of Queer Bar Takeover — is expected open its doors in October at 504 Westport Road, the former Johnny Kaw’s spot next to Kelly’s Westport Inn.

The two-floor venue is expected to include interconnected spaces, a main dance floor with a stage, club seating, a large back patio, and an intimate speakeasy upstairs. Pierce was intentional in designing different atmospheres to cater to diverse LGBTQ+ preferences, he said.

“The club can be a lot for people who have a lot of sensory issues. For people who are introverts, it sometimes feels like you just can’t really belong in the queer community because there are only raging clubs,” Pierce explained. “This allows us to hold space for different age groups and preferences.”

Developing Q Kansas City comes after about eight years of Queer Bar Takeovers, through which Pierce and his team would take over a different bar each month.

“This has allowed us to learn a lot about our consumer base before investing in a permanent venue,” he said.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Q Kansas City construction in progress in July at 504 Westport Road

The broader seven-business expansion project — located along Westport Road and the horseshoe parking lot off Pennsylvania Avenue, which previously was occupied by Californos and other businesses — is led by the Westport Bars KC Group. The initiative aims to boost the area by adding a capacity of more than 3,500 patrons and creating 250 new jobs.

Two new bars — Westport Landing and The Patio — were unveiled in mid-July, followed by additional openings this month (included tiki-themed Jungalow) and a rolling debut of more venues over the next 12 months.

Building a community

Pierce is engaging the community from the start, he said, noting he’s hosting tours of Q Kansas City to show the LGBTQ community that their needs are valued and it will be a safe space for connection.

“We’re bringing people through to get their opinions on where everything should go and what they are excited about. It’s been like a pre-launch, involving the community at every step,” he said.

Among the ways locals — and their stories — are being integrated into the space: Q Kansas City will honor the history and contributions of the LGBTQ+ community through a partnership with the Gay and Lesbian Archives of Mid-America. Monthly features are set to showcase queer historical figures through themed specialty cocktails.

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Lance Pierce is also behind the event coordination platform, Queer Calendar, which allows LGBTQ+ organizations to reduce scheduling conflicts and foster collaboration.

Pierce’s commitment to inclusivity is reflected in his innovative event coordination platform, Queer Calendar, through the initiative Queer Connect. The tech allows LGBTQ+ organizations to reduce scheduling conflicts and foster collaboration.

“The calendar helps drive belonging and lowers marketing costs for queer organizations,” Pierce said. “It’s about creating a greenhouse of innovation, so that new entrepreneurial organizers can get up and running without needing a ton of resources.”

Beyond nightlife, Queer Connect fosters community through initiatives like the Queer Dinner Club, focused on building genuine connections over shared meals, as well as Project Queer Visibility, which distributes new pride flags to boost representation.

“Humans are unique creatures, and sometimes you have to bury the pill in the hot dog,” Pierce said. “When we talk about sexism, racism, homophobia, and suicide prevention, it’s about finding ways to support people in ways that resonate with them.”

As Q Kansas City prepares for its grand opening this fall, Pierce and his team are focused on continuing to engage with the community and build excitement.

“We’ve got a strong following and are working hard to ensure that Q Kansas City is a space where everyone feels they belong,” he said. “It’s about creating a space that’s as diverse and inclusive as the community it serves.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.

