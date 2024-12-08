A Kansas City beadworker is honoring her Native heritage and continuing her grandfather's work

Komina Guevara’s hands are rarely still. Through intricate beadwork and crafting leather, her art tells a story deeply rooted in cultural heritage, family traditions, and personal evolution.

As the creative force behind KomGue, Guevara is gaining recognition as a standout Kansas City maker — her work showcased at pop-ups and earning her the $1,500 second-place prize in a recent AltCap contest for local artists.

“I actually learned from my grandfather,” said Guevara, reflecting on her beadwork journey. “I’m half Native American — Mescalero Apache. When I was a kid, he’d let me sit and watch. It wasn’t like, ‘Here, grab a needle and bead.’ It was more, ‘You learn by observing.’”

That early exposure to her grandfather’s craft planted a seed in her for creating art that would blossom after his death.

“When he passed away, we found all his beadwork in the garage,” Guevara said. “It was bittersweet, but it inspired me to pick it up seriously. I realized I’m the last one in my family doing this, and it felt like my responsibility to carry it on.”

Her brand name reflects her upbringing, she said.

“KomGue is just my name. It felt more authentic than anything else I tried,” Guevara explained. “Our lineage is important in my family, and I wanted that to be central to my brand.”

Bobby Burch / AltCap Komina Guevara of KomGue, visits with potential shoppers at the 2024 Emerging Makers Showcase Competition.

New mediums and mindsets

While beadwork remains at the heart of KomGue, Guevara’s creativity has expanded to leathercraft. Her engraved leather earrings, wallets, and lighter holders add a bold new dimension to her brand.

“Leatherwork is like therapy,” she said. “I get to use hammers and big tools. It’s physical and aggressive, a contrast to the quiet focus of beadwork.”

Every piece Guevara creates is intentional, drawing from her Mescalero Apache roots, family stories, and personal passions, she said.

“I’m inspired by Navajo and Zuni designs from my grandfather’s books,” Guevara explained. “But I also love spooky things — little Frankenstein heads or skulls — and I’m a Pisces, so water themes show up a lot in my work.”

Transitioning to full-time artistry has been challenging but rewarding, she added.

“This year has been eye-opening. I quit my full-time job to focus on art. It’s been hard, but it feels right,” said Guevara. “Winning second place at the AltCap competition confirmed that I’m on the right path.”

Her journey into the world of pop-ups also pushed her outside her comfort zone.

“I was always the quiet art girl in school,” she recalled. “Pop-ups force me to interact, to explain my work. It’s uncomfortable but necessary. I’ve learned so much about marketing and connecting with people.”



Honoring tradition, with a twist

Guevara is focusing on expanding her skills and reaching new audiences.

“I want my work to be intentional,” she said. “I’m thinking about why I create, not just what will sell. It’s about honoring my family, my culture, and myself.”

Her journey is as much about personal growth as artistic expression.

“This year, I told myself, ‘Take down that wall you’ve built,’” she said. “I don’t need it anymore. My wings are here — it’s time to show my colors.”

Guevara is set to showcase her latest designs at upcoming holiday pop-ups, including her new leatherwork creations.

For those attending, expect a mix of tradition and modern artistry, she said.

“I love what I do,” Guevara added. “Ten hours in my studio doesn’t feel like work. It’s me, my music, my tea, and my craft. And knowing people want to buy my art? That’s the dream.”

This story was first published in Startland News.