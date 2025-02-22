Kombucha brewery in North Kansas City wants to make the drink as accessible as beer

Daily Culture Kombucha’s expansion is not quite as effortlessly self-replicating as the scoby that powers the Kansas City brand’s bold, full-bodied flavors — but a commitment to consistency and authenticity has fermented a strategy founder Chris Boyle said keeps his company on the tip of consumers’ tongues.

“We’ve just been growing,” Boyle said, noting Daily Culture Kombucha moved to its fourth location — complete with a taproom inside Culture Collective in North Kansas City — in June.

“We started in the West Bottoms, moved to the East Bottoms, then to the West Side of KC, and now we’re here. Each place has been gradually getting bigger with more space.”

The latest addition fills the former Callsign Brewing spot at 1447 Gentry St., where the popular beer brand launched before relocated to its new home on Burlington Avenue.

“This was their original location, so they had already built out the taproom,” Boyle said. “The back half had a big walk-in cooler, and where we produce kombucha now was their beer production space. It just made sense to drop the kombucha brewery on that side.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Cans of Daily Culture Kombucha at the brand’s taproom in North Kansas City.

While the company has expanded physically, Boyle attributes Daily Culture’s success to the brand’s commitment to quality and consistency. The kombucha stands out by delivering on taste — every time — rather than focusing solely on its health benefits, he explained.

“I’m making sure that each batch tastes as much like the last and consistently tastes the same,” Boyle said. “And for us, quality means you can taste the ingredients that are in it.”

“So most of the time when people try our drinks, they’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t like the other kombucha I tried, because it actually tastes good,’” he added with a laugh.

Boyle also credits the company’s active presence on social media for setting it apart from competitors.

“I’m very adamant about social media, trying to make sure that we are consistent,” he said. “I try to at least reach out at least once every other day or day and post something so that we’re in people’s minds and see us a lot.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Chris Boyle tours the Daily Culture Kombucha location in North Kansas City.

In addition to kombucha production, the North Kansas City location also features an event space at Culture Collective. Boyle’s sister-in-law, Charlene Kloeblen, owns and manages that side of the building, which has been hosting private and public gatherings since July.

“We weren’t sure what to do with this front half of the space, so we turned this into the event space,” said Boyle, noting it’s a separate business from Daily Culture Kombucha.

Since its opening, Culture Collective has welcomed birthday parties, corporate training, baby showers, and even wedding receptions. Public events, including movie nights and watch parties, have also been part of the mix.

Boyle envisions expanding Daily Culture’s reach and making kombucha a mainstream beverage, he said.

“I want to get kombucha into more places that don’t have it and introduce it to more people,” Boyle said. “The goal is to make it something people grab without hesitation, like they would a soda or coffee.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.