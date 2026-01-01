Chad DavisReporter, St. Louis Public Radio
Contact: cdavis@stlpr.org
Job Title: Reporter, general assignment and arts
Topic Expertise: Arts, criminal justice reforms, race and culture, immigration
Location: St. Louis
Geographic Expertise: St. Louis, Ferguson, St. Louis County, Missouri
Education: Truman State University
Language: English
Honors & Awards: Chad has received multiple awards, including Regional Edward R. Murrow honors as well as awards from the Public Media Journalists Association, the Illinois News Broadcasters Association, the Missouri Broadcasters Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.
About Chad
Chad Davis is a general assignment and arts reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.
A native of St. Louis, he started at the station as a race and culture fellow prior to becoming a general assignment reporter. Chad has covered issues and topics including music, theatre, immigration, race and culture.
In 2024, Chad hosted and co-produced the award-winning podcast, We Live Here, which reflects on some of the truths that Ferguson exposed, why there still is an open wound a decade later, and how community members continue to push for a better future.