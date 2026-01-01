Contact: cdavis@stlpr.org

Job Title: Reporter, general assignment and arts

Topic Expertise: Arts, criminal justice reforms, race and culture, immigration

Location: St. Louis

Geographic Expertise: St. Louis, Ferguson, St. Louis County, Missouri

Education: Truman State University

Language: English

Honors & Awards: Chad has received multiple awards, including Regional Edward R. Murrow honors as well as awards from the Public Media Journalists Association, the Illinois News Broadcasters Association, the Missouri Broadcasters Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.

About Chad

Chad Davis is a general assignment and arts reporter for St. Louis Public Radio.

A native of St. Louis, he started at the station as a race and culture fellow prior to becoming a general assignment reporter. Chad has covered issues and topics including music, theatre, immigration, race and culture.

In 2024, Chad hosted and co-produced the award-winning podcast, We Live Here, which reflects on some of the truths that Ferguson exposed, why there still is an open wound a decade later, and how community members continue to push for a better future.