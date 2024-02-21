Editor, Harvest Public Media

Harvest Public Media is adding the position of Editor to help expand the public radio collaboration, which reports on agriculture and food systems, the environment and climate change, and rural issues throughout the Midwest and Great Plains.

Harvest Public Media is based at KCUR, the NPR affiliate in Kansas City, Missouri. Its partners are St. Louis Public Radio, also in Missouri; Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln, Nebraska; Iowa Public Radio in Des Moines, Iowa; KOSU in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Illinois Public Media in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois; and WNIJ in DeKalb, Illinois.

We seek an Editor who is passionate about diving deep into issues affecting how the world eats, the present and future of a central U.S. industry, how agriculture impacts our environment, climate change’s effect on agriculture, and the nuances of rural life.

We’re looking for someone who is eager to collaborate with talented reporters capable of producing top-notch journalism that sheds light on an important topic while telling an interesting story. Being an expert on food, farming, climate, and rural life is not required, but a willingness to learn is.

The Editor works with the Managing Editor to drive ambitious coverage across radio, digital, social media and other platforms, and should be comfortable working quickly on timely news stories as well as planning long-term reporting projects. The mandate is varied: One day you’ll assign an ag story on an invasive species, the next you’ll work on a story about broadband access in rural areas, and later that day you’ll edit a story about impacts of a global trade dispute.

The Harvest team is more than the sum of its parts, and this job requires the ability to work cooperatively with the Managing Editor, reporters, news directors, station managers and regional collaborators. The Editor will help grow reporters’ capacity and aspirations, and should possess a keen understanding of what makes public media journalism special but also have ambitions to help drive public media forward.

Characteristic duties



Works with the Managing Editor to ensure the smooth production and delivery of content to partners from the Harvest Public Media team. This work includes digital stories, audio stories, and multimedia series.

Works with the Managing Editor to generate, approve, assign and edit stories for the radio and web with a focus on food production and systems, environment, climate and rural life.

Helps ensure an efficient approach to news gathering and reporting that produces both timely and in-depth coverage of distinction.

Works with the Managing Editor to coordinate coverage among related partners at other public media stations and news outlets.

Takes part in meetings with the Harvest reporting team on a weekly basis.

Works with the Editor to help develop the Harvest reporting team, as well as contributing reporters, through regular training and an annual retreat.

Attends a weekly KCUR meeting with the station’s editorial leadership to create an integrated approach to the team’s work.

Edits and works with reporters in the KCUR newsroom as needed.

Participates in assigned fund-raising and outreach activities, on air and off.

Manages social media accounts with the Managing Editor.

Reports for radio and web as needed.

Oversees the work of interns at times.

Other duties as assigned

Minimum qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 4 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

Preferred qualifications



Experience in an editorial capacity in a media organization.

Management experience in a public media or news organization.

Experience in successfully managing content collaborations or working collaboratively within an organization.

Experience reporting on agriculture and/or environmental issues.

Experience reporting in rural communities.

Excellent writing skills, proven news judgment and journalistic integrity.

Ability to work on diverse projects simultaneously in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Experience in operating a variety of broadcast equipment including digital editing systems (e.g. Adobe Audition), field recording units and other production equipment. Demonstrated ability as a newsroom leader.

Strong interpersonal, oral and written communication skills with both internal and external audiences.

Ability and willingness to work a varied schedule.

Enthusiasm for the role of public media in a changing journalism environment.

Anticipated hiring range

$56,864 - $72,000 per year commensurate on education, experience, and internal equity. This is a grant-funded, one-year position with likelihood of renewal.

Application deadline

For best consideration apply by February 21, 2024. The position will remain open and accept applications until filled.

Apply online here.

Benefit eligibility

This position is eligible for University benefits. As part of your total compensation, the University offers a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision plans, retirement, paid time off, short- and long-term disability, paid parental leave, paid caregiver leave, and educational fee discounts for all four UM System campuses.

For additional information on University benefits, please visit the Faculty & Staff Benefits website.

