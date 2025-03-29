Abortions restart in St. Louis, but Missouri health department rejects some of clinic's plans

Almost four months after Missouri voters approved a measure that gave residents the right to an abortion, Planned Parenthood has begun offering the procedure at one of its St. Louis clinics.

Clinic officials announced Friday that staff this week have started offering patients procedural abortions, sometimes known as surgical abortions.

“Ever since Missourians declared their right to abortion in November, our medical and patient services teams have been working diligently to prepare to provide this essential health care,” said Planned Parenthood Great Rivers President and CEO Margot Riphagen. “We stand ready to welcome more patients to ensure they can get the care they need, when they need it.”

The clinic originally said it would start offering medication-assisted abortions, but Planned Parenthood Great Rivers Interim Medical Director Margaret Baum said Friday that regulators at Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services had rejected a state-required plan that outlined what the clinic would do in case a patient suffered complications due to medication-assisted abortions.

She said that providing medications for abortions is the only procedure that requires submitting a plan to the state.

“The state of Missouri has singled out medication abortion to require us to have a compilation plan,” Baum said. “I will tell you, I do many things, including abortions, major surgeries, vasectomies…there’s nothing else I do that requires a written complication plan from the state of Missouri.”

The health department rejected Planned Parenthood’s plan for not being sufficiently detailed, Baum said, adding that what the clinic submitted in February was similar to plans it had given the state before.

Other clinics in Columbia and Kansas City have also resumed some abortion care.

Baum said Planned Parenthood’s lawyers are considering what to do next. It’s unclear if the clinic can re-apply with an updated complication plan, she said.

“This is an artificial requirement that has been set up,” she said. “It does not protect folks, it really inhibits access.”

