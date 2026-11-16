Kansas City veterans’ service-connected disabilities are becoming more common and more severe

About 32,000 Kansas City veterans have a disability from their military service, up from 25,000 a decade ago, according to U.S. Census data.

That means about 1 in 3 local veterans have a disability that’s recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which rates each service-connected disability from 0% to 100% based on the severity. Census data shows the severity of those disabilities has also increased over the last 10 years.

Accessing healthcare services remains a challenge for the tens of thousands of local veterans with a reported VA disability rating, says Vincent Morales, co-founder of Veterans Community Project.

“Not everybody that serves really is eligible for the VA,” said Morales, who was deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, noting his organization works with a wide swath of veterans who need treatment beyond just those connected to the VA. “Most of us are just looking for the ability to stand on our own.”

Morales’ work with Veterans Community Project reflects the former armed forces’ changing demographics: Not only did the total number of veterans in the area go down over the past decade — particularly Vietnam-era veterans — but those who served after 9/11 are now the predominant group in the metro.

That brings its own set of challenges.

Syracuse University senior researcher Dr. Nicholas Armstrong told Military.com that more post-9/11 veterans have a VA-recognized disability diagnosis in part because battlefield medicine saves more troops.

Armstrong also noted the screening for post-traumatic stress disorder and brain injuries has improved.

A 2019 VA study shows that not only have these methods of diagnosis improved, but post-9/11 veterans are seeking care far more promptly than other generations — just 2 1/2 years for PTSD care and one year for depression care, compared to 16 years for PTSD care and seven years for depression care among pre-9/11 veterans.

And census data shows 8.9% of post-9/11 veterans have a cognitive disability, far outpacing the 4.8% among other veterans.

“The challenge is that our generation — the Global War on Terror generation, post-9/11 — is that we are all surviving things that most individuals (before) would never survive,” Morales said. “Therefore, you are needing more assistance as the journey goes down the road.”