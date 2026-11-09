Kansas actor Rob Riggle brought his own veteran experience to Jimmy Stewart biopic

“ Jimmy ,” a new biographical drama about award-winning actor Jimmy Stewart, shows how the actor’s wartime service affected him and his return to Hollywood.

Rob Riggle, a comedian and graduate of Shawnee Mission South High School, plays Col. Terrill, one of Stewart’s superior Army officers.

“He was sort of a mentor to Jimmy during his military years, and really did a wonderful job of shepherding him through some of his years as a junior officer,” Riggle told KCUR’s Up To Date. “Then when (Jimmy) became more of a commanding officer, helped him to take on that mantle of leadership.”

Stewart was at the height of his acting career when he was drafted — following his Oscar-nominated lead role in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and an Oscar-winning performance in “The Philadelphia Story.” Instead of using his Hollywood status to avoid military conscription in World War II, Stewart felt compelled to serve like the other men in his family.

“Jimmy's story is such a legendary story of service before self,” Riggle said.

Fewer than 1% of WWII veterans are still alive . Riggle said it’s important to share those stories with younger generations.

In “Jimmy,” viewers see the emotional toll that Stewart’s decisions during the war had on him. As he returned to acting, Stewart’s psychological wounds led to his complex performance as George Bailey in 1946’s “ It’s a Wonderful Life .”

Riggle says that KJ Apa, who plays Stewart in the film, delivers an award-worthy performance.

“He was so in the zone,” Riggle said. “His performance, it transports you to another place in time, and you forget that you're not watching Jimmy Stewart.”

Commonly known for his comedic roles, Riggle plays a calm and respected military leader. Having retired after 23 years in the Marine Corps, with deployments to multiple combat zones , the veteran brought authenticity to his own character.

“I empathize because it is a great responsibility when you are given the leadership, and your decision making has tremendous effect, life and death,” Riggle said. “So, that was something I think I brought to the role that maybe some other actors might not have experienced.”

