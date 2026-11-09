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Up To Date

Kansas actor Rob Riggle brought his own veteran experience to Jimmy Stewart biopic

By Elizabeth Ruiz,
Steve Kraske
Published November 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST
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A man in a military uniform sits at a desk with his hands crossed in his lap. The man in the uniform is looking at a man in a suit who is seated in a chair and leaning over the desk.
Photo courtesy of Burns & Co., ©
/
2026 JIMMY The Movie LLC
KJ Apa as Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart and Rob Riggle as Colonel Terrill in JIMMY. 

In the new biographical drama "Jimmy," Rob Riggle plays the superior officer of Hollywood star Jimmy Stewart, who left Hollywood to serve in World War II. Riggle, a Shawnee Mission South graduate and Marine Corps veteran, called it a "legendary story of service before self."

Jimmy,” a new biographical drama about award-winning actor Jimmy Stewart, shows how the actor’s wartime service affected him and his return to Hollywood.

Rob Riggle, a comedian and graduate of Shawnee Mission South High School, plays Col. Terrill, one of Stewart’s superior Army officers.

“He was sort of a mentor to Jimmy during his military years, and really did a wonderful job of shepherding him through some of his years as a junior officer,” Riggle told KCUR’s Up To Date. “Then when (Jimmy) became more of a commanding officer, helped him to take on that mantle of leadership.”

Stewart was at the height of his acting career when he was drafted — following his Oscar-nominated lead role in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” and an Oscar-winning performance in “The Philadelphia Story.” Instead of using his Hollywood status to avoid military conscription in World War II, Stewart felt compelled to serve like the other men in his family.

“Jimmy's story is such a legendary story of service before self,” Riggle said.

Fewer than 1% of WWII veterans are still alive. Riggle said it’s important to share those stories with younger generations.

In “Jimmy,” viewers see the emotional toll that Stewart’s decisions during the war had on him. As he returned to acting, Stewart’s psychological wounds led to his complex performance as George Bailey in 1946’s “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Riggle says that KJ Apa, who plays Stewart in the film, delivers an award-worthy performance.

“He was so in the zone,” Riggle said. “His performance, it transports you to another place in time, and you forget that you're not watching Jimmy Stewart.”

Commonly known for his comedic roles, Riggle plays a calm and respected military leader. Having retired after 23 years in the Marine Corps, with deployments to multiple combat zones, the veteran brought authenticity to his own character.

“I empathize because it is a great responsibility when you are given the leadership, and your decision making has tremendous effect, life and death,” Riggle said. “So, that was something I think I brought to the role that maybe some other actors might not have experienced.”

  • Rob Riggle, Shawnee Mission South graduate, plays “Col. Terrill” in “Jimmy
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansasShawnee MissionShawnee Mission School DistrictHollywoodMovies & filmmilitaryU.S. MilitaryWorld War II
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
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