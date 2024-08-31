Kansas secures $62.6 million to replace 18th Street bridge in Kansas City, Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly and Mayor Tyrone Garner joined federal officials Thursday to celebrate a $62.6 million infrastructure appropriation to replace the 18th Street bridge over the Kansas River near some of the oldest neighborhood and business sites in Kansas City, Kansas.

The federal award to the Kansas Department of Transportation was announced in July, but work on the project was expected to begin next year and the new bridge should be operational in 2027.

Funding was rolled into the bipartisan infrastructure law approved by Congress. U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat, was the only member of Kansas’ six-person delegation in Washington to vote for the bill.

“The 18th Street bridge is vital to connecting people and businesses throughout the greater Kansas City metropolitan area,” said Garner, mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas. “We look forward to the continued positive collaboration to improve the quality of life for all those who love and call Wyandotte County home.”

In the late 1800s, land under the 18th Street bridge developed as an industrial center, including railroad operations and housing for employees. The existing bridge was built in 1959, and has been repaired numerous times. Construction will require full bridge closure.

“This grant emphasizes how my administration strategically collaborates with our federal partners to extend resources for local projects,” Kelly said.

The 18th Street bridge forms part of U.S. 69, which runs from Texas to Minnesota. In Wyandotte County, it serves the local community as well as freight and interstate travel.

“We are investing in our nation’s bridge infrastructure to ensure vital connections for Americans who need to get to a job, a doctor or other important destinations,” said Shailen Bhatt, administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s bridge investment program was designed to reduce the number of U.S. bridges in poor condition or in fair condition, but at risk of degrading.

“The 18th Street Bridge has been a vital part of Kansas City’s infrastructure for over 60 years, but it’s reached the end of its useful life,” said Davids, the 3rd District congresswoman. “This project will ensure that the 33,000 vehicles crossing it daily can do so safely and reliably, keeping our community connected and our economy moving forward for generations to come.”

This story was originally published by the Kansas Reflector.