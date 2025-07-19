Kansas City SEIU janitors ratify new union contract that guarantees 3 years of raises

Kansas City janitors with Service Employees International Union Local 1 last weekend ratified a new contract that includes four guaranteed raises over its three-year lifespan.

The contract covers around 800 janitors that work with eight different companies to clean over 150 buildings and public spaces like Crown Center, Union Station and City Hall.

In addition to the raises, members won enshrined paid vacation time, a labor management committee and good-faith efforts by employers to translate training materials for non-English-speaking workers.

The ratification follows rallies earlier this summer that helped the success of the contract, said Chris Rak, SEIU Local 1 vice president and Missouri director.

“It was really inspiring to see so many members come out in force to rally to demand fair wages,” Rak said. “The companies had been offering a 1.5% increase, which wasn’t nearly enough for people who are already scraping by on poverty wages. By taking the streets and taking actions, they were able to win a much better settlement.”

The union hopes to carry that same member-led strategy into upcoming negotiations for over 1,600 St. Louis janitors, Rak said. Those contracts are set to expire Oct. 31.