KC Streetcar announces long-awaited opening for Main Street extension. Here's what to know

Riders will be able to take the KC Streetcar all the way to the University of Missouri–Kansas City starting on Oct. 24.

Kansas City, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority officials announced an opening ceremony will be held that morning. Public passenger service will start immediately after.

The Main Street expansion will add 3.5 miles to the existing streetcar route, extending the current terminus from Union Station to 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard. It will include 16 additional stops, including at the Country Club Plaza, Westport and the World War I Museum and Memorial.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said the expansion will connect neighborhoods in the urban core.

“The grand opening of the Main Street Extension represents our community's investment in generational growth, providing more opportunities for more residents and visitors alike while remaining fare-free for all,” Lucas said in a statement.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Streetcar 802 sits idle on Main Street near Country Club Plaza where it was undergoing testing on the Main Street extension on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Officials said the expansion has undergone extensive testing over the past few months — residents may have already seen passenger-less streetcars moving slowly up and down the Main Street route.

Operators, supervisors and staff are now getting familiar with the new route to prepare for passengers, they said.

The $352 million price tag of the extension is paid by a combination of federal and local funding.

The KC Streetcar began construction on its extended lines three years ago — although work on underground utilities began even earlier, in 2020. That's resulted in years of orange cones and torn-up streets through midtown, frustrating business owners and causing some to relocate.