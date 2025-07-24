© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
KC Streetcar announces long-awaited opening for Main Street extension. Here's what to know

KCUR | By Jodi Fortino
Published July 24, 2025 at 10:10 AM CDT
A white streetcar sits on freshly laid tracks near a city intersection at far left. In foreground at right is a streetcar stop that shows a sign reading "Not in Service."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Streetcar 802 sits idle on Main Street near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard where it was undergoing testing on the Main Street extension on Thursday, July 24, 2025. In foreground is the streetcar stop near Country Club Plaza.

Kansas City's streetcar has been under construction for years, frustrating business owners across midtown. The 3.5-mile extension between Union Station and UMKC will begin service on Friday, Oct. 24.

Riders will be able to take the KC Streetcar all the way to the University of Missouri–Kansas City starting on Oct. 24.

Kansas City, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority officials announced an opening ceremony will be held that morning. Public passenger service will start immediately after.

The Main Street expansion will add 3.5 miles to the existing streetcar route, extending the current terminus from Union Station to 51st Street and Brookside Boulevard. It will include 16 additional stops, including at the Country Club Plaza, Westport and the World War I Museum and Memorial.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said the expansion will connect neighborhoods in the urban core.

“The grand opening of the Main Street Extension represents our community's investment in generational growth, providing more opportunities for more residents and visitors alike while remaining fare-free for all,” Lucas said in a statement.

A white streetcar sits on freshly laid tracks near a city intersection at right. In background, orange cones line a city street where an SUV is traveling. In far background, city buildings and greenery can be seen.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Streetcar 802 sits idle on Main Street near Country Club Plaza where it was undergoing testing on the Main Street extension on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Officials said the expansion has undergone extensive testing over the past few months — residents may have already seen passenger-less streetcars moving slowly up and down the Main Street route.

Operators, supervisors and staff are now getting familiar with the new route to prepare for passengers, they said.

The $352 million price tag of the extension is paid by a combination of federal and local funding.

The KC Streetcar began construction on its extended lines three years ago — although work on underground utilities began even earlier, in 2020. That's resulted in years of orange cones and torn-up streets through midtown, frustrating business owners and causing some to relocate.

Officials promised the southbound expansion and a 0.7-mile extension north from the River Market to the Berkley Riverfront Park would be completed in time for the 2026 World Cup next summer.
Jodi Fortino
As KCUR’s education reporter, I cover how the economy, housing and school funding shape kids' education. I’ll meet teachers, students and their families where they are — late night board meetings, in the classroom or in their homes — to break down the big decisions and cover what matters most to you. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
