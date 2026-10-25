Made in KC debuts its new retail store and cafe in Power and Light District alongside Rainy Day Books

Every vibrant and healthy downtown community should have a local bookstore, said Keith Bradley, describing how the just-opened Made in KC at Power and Light fills a hole on the entertainment district’s shelf.

“One thing we’ve learned is that the Power and Light District — while certainly known for its nightlife and events — is still very active during the day, but there really hasn’t been that go-to day spot down there for retail or coffee since it opened,” said Bradley, co-owner of Made in KC, which recently opened a shared concept with Rainy Day Books at 161 E. 14th St.

“We hope to bridge that gap for locals and tourists alike and showcase how creative our community is,” he said.

The new space is expected to feature a full Made in KC Cafe, Made in KC Neighborhood Shop and Rainy Day Books store. Shelves were still being stocked on the first day open, but coffee and merchandise were already flowing out the doors.

“We have a mezzanine for cafe seating that overlooks the retail space of about 6,000 square feet,” Bradley said, adding that “while it’s not technically an event space, we plan to host events and be a great gathering spot for the downtown community.”

Haines Eason / Startland News A mezzanine featuring cafe seating overlooks the retail space at Made in KC’s new Power and Light store.

The founders of Made in KC led an ownership group that in 2022 purchased Rainy Day Books, adding it to the company’s portfolio of retail offerings. Several elements of the Power and Light space set it apart from any of Made in KC’s other concepts, including the original Rainy Day Books location in Fairway, Bradley said.

“We are combining local goods with a local bookstore and a local cafe,” he said. “Really we are taking some of the best parts of the small-business community that make our city so unique and special and combining them into a great retail experience, unlike any other in this city or across the country.”

Additionally, the space is full of artwork on loan that elevates the entire look and feel of the store, Bradley said, noting those customers who are already familiar with their neighborhood Made in KC store or the original Rainy Day Books will genuinely feel like the Power and Light store is a new concept.

Haines Eason / Startland News A mural by Kansas City artist Morgan Elliott of The Wild Peach Studio overlooks the cashier station at Made in KC’s new Power and Light store.

“Our hope for this location is that it marries KC’s love for local goods and independent bookstores in a really meaningful way,” Bradley said. “Small businesses are what make communities like ours special, and where and how people shop really impacts a community.”

Power and Light’s Made in KC sits just steps away from the district’s Rally House location, which sells an array of officially licensed sports and Kansas City-centric apparel and products. The proximity makes for a competitive but balanced shopping experience, Bradley said.

“Rally House is another great homegrown retail company that when you really shop with them, you learn quickly how we compliment each other,” he said, noting Made in KC also operates stores near Rally House at Union Station and on the Country Club Plaza.

“At Made in KC, we work solely with KC-based companies who often can’t achieve getting a sports license for their products; Rally House works with national brands that have that,” Bradley said. “Often we get customers who are looking for local goods, but also that newest Bobby Witt or Mahomes jersey, so we happily send them to Rally House.”

“We are huge fans of their growth inside and outside of the KC metro,” he added. “Having the two concepts close by makes whatever center more of a compelling retail destination ensuring customers are more likely to find what they are looking for.”

This story was first published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.