Tommy Felts | Startland News

Tommy Felts | Startland NewsEditor-in-Chief, Startland News
Tommy Felts is editor-in-chief for Startland News, a Kansas City-based nonprofit newsroom that uses storytelling to elevate the region’s startup community of entrepreneurs, innovators, hustlers, creatives and risk-takers.
Meta can receive up to nearly $1.8 billion in sales and use tax exemptions over the next 15 years for its new data center in Kansas City's Northland. But leaders say they expect the investment to draw even more tech companies to the region.
Kansas City officials announced Thursday that a 1 million-square-foot Meta facility will be constructed at the Golden Plains Technology Park. The company is expected to invest more than $800 million to build out the complex, and will hire up to 100 operational jobs.