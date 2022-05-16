KCUR and collaborative partners win 11 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from 2022 contest

KCUR and its collaborative partners took home a total of 11 wins from the 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, honoring the stations’ coverage of the Kevin Strickland trial, reporting on the Kansas City Chiefs and right-wing extremism in Kansas, its podcast A People’s History of Kansas City, and more.

The Murrow Awards are given out every year by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), and are among the most prestigious prizes in journalism.

KCUR competes in the large market radio division of Region 5, which includes the states of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. Regional winners will advance to the national round of competition, with winners to be announced later this summer.

“There’s no greater honor than watching this incredible team of reporters and editors working within Kansas City’s communities, and producing compelling stories that bring compassion and scrutiny to the biggest issues of our day,” says KCUR news director Lisa Rodriguez.

In addition, the television Large Market award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion went to KSHB-41 for their special ceport, " 9:29: The Minutes that Moved Kansas City ." The report was part of a collaboration between KSHB and KCUR that took the pulse of Kansas City one year after the murder of George Floyd.

Here is a list of all the 2022 Regional Murrow Awards won by KCUR, Kansas News Service and Harvest Public Media:

KCUR 89.3 (Large Market Radio)

Harvest Public Media (Large Market Radio)

Feature reporting: " Chestnuts growing on an open field. Missouri farmers can make $6,000 an acre harvesting them " by Jonathan Ahl, St. Louis Public Radio

Kansas News Service (Large Market Radio)

Kansas News Service (Small Market Radio)