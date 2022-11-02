KCUR to host The Middle with Jeremy Hobson live from Kansas City on Nov. 2

Public radio veteran Jeremy Hobson has returned to airwaves with a new live call-in show called The Middle. The third show in the four-part series will broadcast live from KCUR's studios on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 8-9 p.m. CT.

You can listen to The Middle live on 89.7 FM or stream online. The Middle is also available as a podcast.

Listeners can call (844) 464-3353 or leave a message on The Middle's website.

The show "focuses on listeners, voters and the marginalized" from across the middle of the U.S. ahead of the 2022 elections. Its goal is to listen to and facilitate conversations with people about the most pressing issues affecting them and how that may impact their voting on Nov. 8, "putting them first in discussions led, in part, by listeners."

Special guests will include journalist and author Sarah Smarsh and Kansas City PBS senior reporter Mary Sanchez, with co-host and DJ Anthony Valadez.

A Midwesterner himself, Jeremy Hobson and advisor John Barth (a graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism) created the show as a reaction to a noticeable absence of voices from the middle of the country represented on public media programming.

“Americans who live between the coasts, in vibrant, dynamic places like Kansas City — or my hometown of Urbana, Illinois — should have just as much of a voice in our national political conversation as Americans who live on the coasts," Hobson said. "Public media is such a perfect home for a non-partisan national discussion that I’m truly excited to bring to KCUR’s listeners — and I hope many of them call in!”

Prior to launching The Middle, Hobson was previously host of NPR's Marketplace Morning Report, and NPR and WBUR's Here & Now. He was an intern for All Things Considered before becoming the youngest national host in public radio history in 2010.