KCUR and collaborative partners win 8 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from 2024 contest

KCUR, Harvest Public Media and the NPR Midwest Newsroom have receivedeight 2024 Regional Murrow Awards in the 2024 contests, presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The newsrooms compete in the Large Market Radio contest in Region 5, which includes media organizations across Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

KCUR was recognized in six categories:



"We knew we had an especially strong slate of entries from KCUR and Harvest Public Media, and it's a thrill to see the judges agree with us," says C.J. Janovy, director of content-journalism.

"It's also gratifying to see such a strong showing from our public media colleagues across the region — congratulations to St. Louis Public Radio and KBIA in Missouri, KMUW in Wichita and Iowa Public Radio. These winners show the wide range of topics public media journalists cover, and how deeply we know our communities."

The regional Harvest Public Media collaboration, headquartered at KCUR, also secured awards in two categories:



Feature Reporting, for an audio postcard from the American Royal's livestock show, in collaboration with the NPR Midwest Newsroom (also headquartered at KCUR).

News Series, for "The Carbon Question," a three-part series about proposed CO2 pipeline projects across six states. The series was a collaboration with Iowa Public Radio and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk.

"We are so pleased to receive this recognition from the RTDNA,” said Maria Altman, managing editor of Harvest Public Media. “It’s a real testament to the collaboration and the great partnerships we have across the Midwest.”

At this 124-year-old livestock show, kids steal the spotlight with their prize animals Thousands of competitors come to the American Royal Livestock Show in Kansas City, Missouri, each year to show their best livestock. The competition includes children as young as 7 years old, who take part in a long tradition of raising and showing their animals. Read the award-winning story

All the regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, the results of which will be announced in August.

Read the full announcement from the RTDNA here.