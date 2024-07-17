KCUR 89.3 has an updated radio schedule: New voices, new times, and the return of David Greene

KCUR remains committed to providing you with the best content from NPR and our partners, and we’re pleased to share some exciting scheduling updates. These programming changes go into effect on Monday, August 5.

KCUR 89.3 FM is adding four new shows, and some existing shows are getting new time slots.

New content includes:



Weekdays at 6:30 p.m. : The Daily is a weekday news show that tells a story from the beginning, with sound and nuance, utilizing the extraordinary news operation of The New York Times. It is hosted by Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise.

: The Daily is a weekday news show that tells a story from the beginning, with sound and nuance, utilizing the extraordinary news operation of The New York Times. It is hosted by Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise. Sundays at 10 a.m.: Left Right & Center takes on tough, divisive issues that people may be afraid to talk about with anyone — even their own families — particularly in this consequential election year. It is hosted by David Greene, former co-host of NPR’s Morning Edition.

Left Right & Center takes on tough, divisive issues that people may be afraid to talk about with anyone — even their own families — particularly in this consequential election year. It is hosted by David Greene, former co-host of NPR’s Morning Edition. Sundays at 12 p.m.: Notes from America with Kai Wright is a live show about the unfinished business of our history, and how we break its grip on our future.

Notes from America with Kai Wright is a live show about the unfinished business of our history, and how we break its grip on our future. Sundays at 2 p.m.: Climate One hosts empowering conversations that connect all aspects of the climate emergency — the scary and the exciting — to deepen your understanding of the most critical issue of our time.

We’re also updating time slots for some current shows, including the rebroadcast of KCUR’s Up To Date, which is moving an hour earlier to weekdays at 7 p.m. That will provide Up To Date's full content for those who missed it during its live time slot at 9 a.m. Fresh Air will immediately follow Up To Date.

Other shows shifting in the lineup include This American Life, The Moth and Marketplace. See the graphic below for more detailed information.

As always, all content that is broadcast on KCUR 89.3 FM is available free of charge and on-demand on our website, kcur.org.

“As we studied our audiences’ listening patterns and took feedback from our listeners, we knew it was time to freshen things up,” says Ron Jones, director of programming and community engagement. “We wanted to showcase our local content by moving it up an hour to be at the most convenient time for listeners. And the new-to-us shows offer new voices and perspectives from across the country and around the world. We hope you love the new schedule.”

As Kansas City’s member-supported public radio service, KCUR works to provide content that informs, inspires, entertains, and helps our audiences connect to Kansas City and to the world. Check out the new schedule below: